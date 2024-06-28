  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

K-1 GP & MAX Update

Mike Schiavello

Mike Schiavello

The Voice
@Blue
Joined
Oct 13, 2002
Messages
575
Reaction score
131
Hello All

A quick update:

K-1 GP in Sarajevo will take place tomorrow night in Bosnia & Herzegovina. This is a return to the original style K-1 qualifying tournaments, 8 enter, 1 survives to take a step closer to the K-1 World Grand Prix on December 14 in Tokyo. The event serves as the Eastern European qualifier and will be broadcast live on TRILLER (Fite.tv) on PPV.

On July 7 Yoyogi Arena in Japan hosts the K-1 MAX Final. If you didn't already know, BUAKAW has been named as the wildcard and will take on Stoyan Koprivlenski on side A of the draw in the quarter finals. Again, live broadcast worldwide on PPV on Triller. There will also be the first round of a 55kg tournament on the same card and other super fights.

Stay up to date and engrossed in everything K-1 with news, interviews, gossip, nostalgia and more each week on K-1 BATTLECAST podcast, available on all major podcast platforms. New episode drops each Friday.

Enjoy

Michael Schiavello
 
Love the podcast, thanks Voice.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
PBP K-1 World GP 2024: Eastern Europe Round June 29, 2024, 12:30PM ET ***Sherdog Discussion*** (Triller)
Replies
0
Views
65
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Blazeblack
Buakaw announced as K-1 Max wildcard.
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
CaptainRomania
CaptainRomania
scorpiorising
K-1 World Max March 20, 2024
Replies
0
Views
507
scorpiorising
scorpiorising

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,455
Messages
55,760,428
Members
174,922
Latest member
robyn.zarrien

Share this page

Back
Top