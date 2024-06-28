K-1 GP & MAX Update

Hello All



A quick update:



K-1 GP in Sarajevo will take place tomorrow night in Bosnia & Herzegovina. This is a return to the original style K-1 qualifying tournaments, 8 enter, 1 survives to take a step closer to the K-1 World Grand Prix on December 14 in Tokyo. The event serves as the Eastern European qualifier and will be broadcast live on TRILLER (Fite.tv) on PPV.



On July 7 Yoyogi Arena in Japan hosts the K-1 MAX Final. If you didn't already know, BUAKAW has been named as the wildcard and will take on Stoyan Koprivlenski on side A of the draw in the quarter finals. Again, live broadcast worldwide on PPV on Triller. There will also be the first round of a 55kg tournament on the same card and other super fights.



Stay up to date and engrossed in everything K-1 with news, interviews, gossip, nostalgia and more each week on K-1 BATTLECAST podcast, available on all major podcast platforms. New episode drops each Friday.



Enjoy



Michael Schiavello