You only just now noticed certain apps can't be deleted on your phone?



Because it's part of the core OS as it exists. It's baked into vanilla Android. The only way to remove apps like this if you have a rooted phone. This is where you'll learn about ROMs. Some ROMs offer an even more streamlined version of Android. Some aim to offer the most streamlined version possible; one that includes only apps and services that are required for the OS to function as intended without breaking.



Generally speaking, every OS is like this. Where it really gets frustrating is with all the bloatware telecommunications companies (ex. Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile) or Android phone manufacturers (ex. Samsung) add onto the core OS that they also disallow from being deleted. It can add up to take a sizeable chunk of your internal SD storage space.