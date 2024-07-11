Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly hid free yacht trip to Putin's hometown A few years after former President George W. Bush claimed he looked into Putin's eyes "and saw his soul," U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas enjoyed a yacht trip to Saint Petersburg, where Vladimir Putin was born. The Daily Beast found buried on page 14 of a senate letter to Attorney...

The article also lists all the free shit Justice Thomas has gotten. I need to be a Supreme Court Justice. You get a free RV, yacht trips to Russia and get to hang out in Wyoming for free. All you have to do is make rulings that benefit the guys giving you free shit. It’s a great gig if you can get it.