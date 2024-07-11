Crime Justice Thomas failed to disclose free yacht trip to Russia

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly hid free yacht trip to Putin's hometown

A few years after former President George W. Bush claimed he looked into Putin's eyes "and saw his soul," U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas enjoyed a yacht trip to Saint Petersburg, where Vladimir Putin was born. The Daily Beast found buried on page 14 of a senate letter to Attorney...
The article also lists all the free shit Justice Thomas has gotten. I need to be a Supreme Court Justice. You get a free RV, yacht trips to Russia and get to hang out in Wyoming for free. All you have to do is make rulings that benefit the guys giving you free shit. It’s a great gig if you can get it.
 
No one that voted for or intends to vote for Trump will admit this is a problem.
 
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reportedly hid free yacht trip to Putin's hometown

A few years after former President George W. Bush claimed he looked into Putin's eyes "and saw his soul," U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas enjoyed a yacht trip to Saint Petersburg, where Vladimir Putin was born. The Daily Beast found buried on page 14 of a senate letter to Attorney...
The article also lists all the free shit Justice Thomas has gotten. I need to be a Supreme Court Justice. You get a free RV, yacht trips to Russia and get to hang out in Wyoming for free. All you have to do is make rulings that benefit the guys giving you free shit. It’s a great gig if you can get it.
Wyoming! Wow! For free!!!??
 
This is the 3rd time in a row you cried to me about centrists. Is it your time of the month or something?
No I'm calling you out for not actually being a centrist like you claim since you appear in every thread like this to carry water for the GOP or Trump, lmao

And your appearance and performance here is just more evidence of that.
 
No I'm calling you out for not actually being a centrist like you claim since you appear in every thread like this to carry water for the GOP or Trump, lmao

And your appearance and performance here is just more evidence of that.
4 times now. You're clearly obsessed with me <lol>
 
