Spoiler either that or you get divorced/depressed and kill yourself. It's about 50/50

Are you a professional athlete?Because if not, the best years come after 40.That's when you've pretty much got out all figured out. You've learned how to win the game. You make the most money you've ever made, and you sit back and laugh at all the youngsters still struggling but they refuse to take your advice.You're still young enough to do all the things you love doing, and now you actually have the money to do them more/better.And time gained valuable perspective on life. So you know how to find fulfillment.