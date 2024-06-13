  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Just rewatched Ronda vs Holly

And I do have to say this is one of my favorite knockouts ever
Holly fought a near perfect fight, even getting the takedown and landing in Ronda’s guard.
I feel as if Ronda’s attitude soured a lot of us towards her but I do have to say
She went out like an absolute Gangster and was chasing Holly swinging the whole fight.
Say what you want, but Ronda was willingly running into dozens of straight punches from Holly and does not allow any of those shots to discourage her forward pressure.
Like I just realized that I never noticed how hard Ronda still tried to win that fight just because I was so elated watching Holly do her up like that. Ronda showed a lot of heart, a lot.
I just love the last punch Holly lands on Ronda’s unconscious head lol it was vicious like a nail in the coffin
 
I was in the arena for my first ever UFC event. It was such a crazy feeling as Holly started to take over in the first round. Good job because the rest of the card was pretty bad and didn’t have any finishes until the main card if I remember correctly. Met Cain Velasquez as well which was nice.
 
Worst day in MMA history.
 
It certainly gave Holm a lot of capital to perform at a mediocre level and not receive a lot of criticism. I know I gave her plenty. The breaking point for me was the horrific dancing with tila tequila

 
DelanoRunnymede said:
I was in the arena for my first ever UFC event. It was such a crazy feeling as Holly started to take over in the first round. Good job because the rest of the card was pretty bad and didn’t have any finishes until the main card if I remember correctly. Met Cain Velasquez as well which was nice.
Click to expand...
I think Cain spinning kicked Travis Browne that same night but I’m probably wrong.
That must have been really cool to go to. I’ve never gotten to see a Championship contested live, I did get to see Porier vs Pettis live though (Matt Brownes elbow on Diego happened that night yeah and apparently a technical issue caused the broadcast to not air the finish live) But seeing Ronda get destroyed was literally historic.
 
