Just rewatched Ronda vs Holly

And I do have to say this is one of my favorite knockouts ever

Holly fought a near perfect fight, even getting the takedown and landing in Ronda’s guard.

I feel as if Ronda’s attitude soured a lot of us towards her but I do have to say

She went out like an absolute Gangster and was chasing Holly swinging the whole fight.

Say what you want, but Ronda was willingly running into dozens of straight punches from Holly and does not allow any of those shots to discourage her forward pressure.

Like I just realized that I never noticed how hard Ronda still tried to win that fight just because I was so elated watching Holly do her up like that. Ronda showed a lot of heart, a lot.

I just love the last punch Holly lands on Ronda’s unconscious head lol it was vicious like a nail in the coffin