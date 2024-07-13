Just played a chess game I'm quite proud of with my computer (beginner level)

Mulder_81
Stalemated the computer after 52 moves. Could someone good at chess here have a read through the game and tell me what I did right and wrong and how I could have done better? I think the computer made some dumb moves at times.
1. e4 c5 2. Nf3 Nc6 3. Bc4 Nf6 4. O-O Nxe4 5. d3 d6 6. h3 Qd7 7. Bb5 d5 8. c3 Nxf2 9. Rxf2 Qd6 10. Bxc6+ Qxc6 11. Qf1 e5 12. Nxe5 Qe6 13. Nf3 Bd6 14. d4 O-O 15. c4 cxd4 16. Nxd4 Qe4 17. Nb5 Bf5 18. Nxd6 Qd4 19. Nxf5 dxc4 20. Nxd4 f5 21. b3 cxb3 22. axb3 Rf6 23. Ra4 a5 24. Rc4 Re8 25. Rc7 Rb6 26. Nxf5 g6 27. Nh6+ Kh8 28. Nf7+ Kg7 29. Ng5+ Kg8 30. Nc3 Rxb3 31. Nce4 Rxe4 32. Nxe4 g5 33. Nxg5 h6 34. Ne4 h5 35. g4 hxg4 36. hxg4 a4 37. Ba3 Rxa3 38. Nd2 Rg3+ 39. Kh2 Rxg4 40. Rc4 Rxc4 41. Nxc4 b5 42. Nd6 b4 43. Rb2 b3 44. Qa1 a3 45. Qxa3 Kf8 46. Rxb3 Ke7 47. Nc8+ Ke6 48. Re3+ Kd5 49. Qd3+ Kc5 50. Re5+ Kb4 51. Rb5+ Ka4 52. Nd6$
