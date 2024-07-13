Just played a chess game I'm quite proud of with my computer (beginner level)

Stalemated the computer after 52 moves. Could someone good at chess here have a read through the game and tell me what I did right and wrong and how I could have done better? I think the computer made some dumb moves at times.

1. e4 c5 2. Nf3 Nc6 3. Bc4 Nf6 4. O-O Nxe4 5. d3 d6 6. h3 Qd7 7. Bb5 d5 8. c3 Nxf2 9. Rxf2 Qd6 10. Bxc6+ Qxc6 11. Qf1 e5 12. Nxe5 Qe6 13. Nf3 Bd6 14. d4 O-O 15. c4 cxd4 16. Nxd4 Qe4 17. Nb5 Bf5 18. Nxd6 Qd4 19. Nxf5 dxc4 20. Nxd4 f5 21. b3 cxb3 22. axb3 Rf6 23. Ra4 a5 24. Rc4 Re8 25. Rc7 Rb6 26. Nxf5 g6 27. Nh6+ Kh8 28. Nf7+ Kg7 29. Ng5+ Kg8 30. Nc3 Rxb3 31. Nce4 Rxe4 32. Nxe4 g5 33. Nxg5 h6 34. Ne4 h5 35. g4 hxg4 36. hxg4 a4 37. Ba3 Rxa3 38. Nd2 Rg3+ 39. Kh2 Rxg4 40. Rc4 Rxc4 41. Nxc4 b5 42. Nd6 b4 43. Rb2 b3 44. Qa1 a3 45. Qxa3 Kf8 46. Rxb3 Ke7 47. Nc8+ Ke6 48. Re3+ Kd5 49. Qd3+ Kc5 50. Re5+ Kb4 51. Rb5+ Ka4 52. Nd6$
 
Mulder_81 said:
Stalemated the computer after 52 moves. Could someone good at chess here have a read through the game and tell me what I did right and wrong and how I could have done better? I think the computer made some dumb moves at times.

I think your cat sat on your keyboard and wrote a load of gibberish.
 
What part of the usual chatter and fuckery that goes on here in the Mayberry struck you as the type of place where chess geniuses hang out?

Half these fuckwits are lucky they dont get electrocuted tying their shoes every morning

Me, Im too fat to tie my shoes so I really aint got no worries

The kid wins again
 
Mulder_81 said:
Stalemated the computer after 52 moves. Could someone good at chess here have a read through the game and tell me what I did right and wrong and how I could have done better? I think the computer made some dumb moves at times.

I'm sure that @THE Red Beard plays online chess
 
Mulder_81 said:
Which bot was it?

The bot left the knight hanging for like 5 moves in a row at the beginning and you didn't captured. To avoid these mistakes always look for forcing moves. Which means the opponent will have to react to it immediately. So always look for checks, captures and attacks. If you took the time to look around the board looking for forcing moves you would notice the knight hanging

On move 13 you could have taken the queen because the bot placed their queen in front of the king. So if you moved your rook to attack the queen on the open file their queen would be trapped and wouldn't be able to move away from the file because she was "pinned" to the king so basically the bot would be forced to trade their queen for your rook

And to avoid stalemates when you have such material advantage you can move your knight or whatever far away from the king so it doesn't restrict its movements then you use your queen and rook to checkmate your opponent

You missed a very easy mating pattern at the end called the "ladder mate". So look for youtube videos about it and you will learn how to do it. You can do ladder mates with a queen and a rook which you had it or with 2 queens or 2 rooks. A ladder mate is basically forcing the king into one of the 4 corners so it will be trapped and eventually checkmated
 
