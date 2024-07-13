Just played a chess game I'm quite proud of with my computer (beginner level)

Which bot was it?



The bot left the knight hanging for like 5 moves in a row at the beginning and you didn't captured. To avoid these mistakes always look for forcing moves. Which means the opponent will have to react to it immediately. So always look for checks, captures and attacks. If you took the time to look around the board looking for forcing moves you would notice the knight hanging



On move 13 you could have taken the queen because the bot placed their queen in front of the king. So if you moved your rook to attack the queen on the open file their queen would be trapped and wouldn't be able to move away from the file because she was "pinned" to the king so basically the bot would be forced to trade their queen for your rook



And to avoid stalemates when you have such material advantage you can move your knight or whatever far away from the king so it doesn't restrict its movements then you use your queen and rook to checkmate your opponent



You missed a very easy mating pattern at the end called the "ladder mate". So look for youtube videos about it and you will learn how to do it. You can do ladder mates with a queen and a rook which you had it or with 2 queens or 2 rooks. A ladder mate is basically forcing the king into one of the 4 corners so it will be trapped and eventually checkmated