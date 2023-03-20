I'm giving Yakuza 6 a New Game+ go because I missed out on a lot of side content during my initial run. A quick glimpse at the list though, is that what I missed seems to relate to the hostess mini-game, and some bar thing that I never even bumped into. There is also another mini-game that I didn't get into at the time. There is also a clan thing that was also in Kiwami 2, but how can I dedicate myself to that with such a heavy cloud over Kiryus head?



The problem with Yakuza 6 is that the main story is very depressing, and sets a vibe throughout the game that makes casual exploration quite unnatural. The tones in Kiryus story in previous games really come to a climax here. The side quests lines are fully voiced, but also seemed quite mundane at the time as well. The ending is very poignant though and it's mini-games are on par. Combat is good, but I found that it struggled on the One S and plays a lot better on Series S. Weapons are shit as well, though a levelled Kiryu is fun to play. It's a pretty game as well.



I put it above 5, but I also put 5 quite low due to being very dated, rough around the edges and finding Shinadas chapter boring and Saejimas being poor as well. I liked Kiryus and Akiyamas parts, and surprisingly enjoyed Harukas too, but I can't rate a game where I'm disinterested in 40% of the game.



On my shitty little list, I typically put 6 around lower middle, but I was really fond of the rest of them. It may go up higher through my next play through, especially as I was looking forward to Like a Dragon at the time as well. If you played Kiwami 2, it's like that, but Kiwami 2 has more going for it, in my opinion.



Also yes, although it needed a bit more polish, Ishin does a lot right. I'd definitely recommend it.