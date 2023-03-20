Multiplatform Just got Yakuza 6

Haven't played it yet but it's like 6 euro on steam right now and I buy them as a custom at this stage.

I've heard they've skimmed out a lot of content with more focus on the story. Did I just waste 6 euro for an inferior game to Yakuza 5? I occasionally still go back to it for the hunting minigame.

I also haven't finished Yakuza 0. I'm on the final mission which is long as hell and the game keeps crashing when I get to the final boss. It is probably made me resent the series for it to throw out such a poorly thought out lazy assed final mission where you just fight wave after wave of random guys. I don't know who a single villain in the game is because they're all uninteresting. I had said I'm not going to buy another Yakuza game for a while because it was leaving a bad taste in my mouth, but it's really cheap now so WTH.
 
This is the next title I need to play in the series. Kind of crazy to think now that I've played 0-5. Took me years to do it but I managed to do it. I was not a fan of Yakuza 5 though.
 
Aside of the graphics there's nothing better in it. Yakuza 5, Yakuza 0 and Yakuza Extreme are much superior.
 
That sucks to hear I hope you're wrong cause I didn't like Yakuza 5 and to think 6 is even worse would not be good.
 
thread is not reassuring.

I preferred having the ability to switch character. Really strange that each release built on top of the other and they end it with a reduction.
 
Why you didn't like 5? I remember the plot being overly complicated even for Yakuza standards.
 
Well for one I thought it was way way to long. I also hated the baseball guys story and the jail break story as well. I did think playing as the idol was better than I thought it would be. I was dreading that part. Overall I just didn't like the story. Also and it could just be me but I fill like there was way more cut scenes and dialog in general compared to the other games.
 
I really like Yakuza: Like a Dragon. I'm playing Like a Dragon: Inshin! now though. I need to play more from the series.
Inshin looks really good. It's like a more competent Way of the Samurai. That said the price is a bit steep at 60 while Yakuza 6 is under 10. The Yakuza games are great but often too repetitive to sometimes feel like buying the same game over and over. I swear it always feels like every time I complete one in the series the next one comes out immediately.

One you should really check out is Fist of the North star by the same devs. If you like the anime and Yakuza it's excellent.
 
I'm giving Yakuza 6 a New Game+ go because I missed out on a lot of side content during my initial run. A quick glimpse at the list though, is that what I missed seems to relate to the hostess mini-game, and some bar thing that I never even bumped into. There is also another mini-game that I didn't get into at the time. There is also a clan thing that was also in Kiwami 2, but how can I dedicate myself to that with such a heavy cloud over Kiryus head?

The problem with Yakuza 6 is that the main story is very depressing, and sets a vibe throughout the game that makes casual exploration quite unnatural. The tones in Kiryus story in previous games really come to a climax here. The side quests lines are fully voiced, but also seemed quite mundane at the time as well. The ending is very poignant though and it's mini-games are on par. Combat is good, but I found that it struggled on the One S and plays a lot better on Series S. Weapons are shit as well, though a levelled Kiryu is fun to play. It's a pretty game as well.

I put it above 5, but I also put 5 quite low due to being very dated, rough around the edges and finding Shinadas chapter boring and Saejimas being poor as well. I liked Kiryus and Akiyamas parts, and surprisingly enjoyed Harukas too, but I can't rate a game where I'm disinterested in 40% of the game.

On my shitty little list, I typically put 6 around lower middle, but I was really fond of the rest of them. It may go up higher through my next play through, especially as I was looking forward to Like a Dragon at the time as well. If you played Kiwami 2, it's like that, but Kiwami 2 has more going for it, in my opinion.

Also yes, although it needed a bit more polish, Ishin does a lot right. I'd definitely recommend it.
 
I stand corrected. Finally waded my way past that god awful final mission inyakuza 0. I started this begrudgingly now kind of hating the repetition.

Y6 has roped me straight back in. The world feels alive everything is fleshed out. The plot points don't seem empty. Not sure how I feel about the combat thus far. Haven't experienced anything other than 3 punch plus power combo. I am enjoying and the plot has more purpose than crime family bad go punch someone through a door.
 
Yea I liked the story in 6. Gets a bit depressing for me but I enjoyed it overall.
 
5 is the weakest imo. Ishin is one of the tops for me, if you want to %100 it you’ll be disappointed though (the seal crafting is a ridiculous achievement) anyone completes it screen shot it.
 
Played through Like a Dragon, Yakuza 0 and about 1/3 through Kiwami. I can't speak for 5 or 6 but I heard from most reviewers and fans that 6 is superior to 5. I dunno. I'm already kind of getting burned out cause the combat is janky af in these games. After I finish Kiwami I'm taking a break. Gonna be a while before I get to 6.

This is an excellent video. I love this guys videos they are fun to watch. He seems like a genuine nerd.

 
This series is so damn good and I really enjoy it but it takes a lot of time to get through them so I'll be playing on them for years. I have almost everything purchased, but only played 0, K1, K2, and Like a Dragon.
 
