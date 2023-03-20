PBAC
Haven't played it yet but it's like 6 euro on steam right now and I buy them as a custom at this stage.
I've heard they've skimmed out a lot of content with more focus on the story. Did I just waste 6 euro for an inferior game to Yakuza 5? I occasionally still go back to it for the hunting minigame.
I also haven't finished Yakuza 0. I'm on the final mission which is long as hell and the game keeps crashing when I get to the final boss. It is probably made me resent the series for it to throw out such a poorly thought out lazy assed final mission where you just fight wave after wave of random guys. I don't know who a single villain in the game is because they're all uninteresting. I had said I'm not going to buy another Yakuza game for a while because it was leaving a bad taste in my mouth, but it's really cheap now so WTH.
