Just finished rewatching GOT - The ending wasn't really THAT bad.

Last Season of Game of Thrones thoughts?

  • Hated it

  • It was OK

  • Loved it

  • Never watched the show

TheNinja

I rewatched Game of Thrones. I remember the first time I watched it I thought it was just terrible. On my 2nd go round, I didn't think it was THAT bad. There were some really bad parts

1. Way too fast. The pace didn't match the first 6 seasons. - It was rushed.
2. Teleporting people. People traveled around way too fast.

But those are pretty minor to me b/c nobody wants to watch Gendry run for 3 episodes.

I also think Dany going nuts wasn't that bad either. It was foreshadowed quite a bit and she basically had nothing left to lose. She just didn't care about anything or anyone other than the Iron Throne. She lost her best friends in Jorah and Millasandei. 2 of her advisors betrayed her (Tyrion and Varys). She realized Jon was a threat and that Jon would never love her or be with her. She realized Cersei was using the human shield to try to defeat her and she couldn't bring herself to lose to Cersei. Finally....in her heart she thought she was doing the right thing by "breaking the wheel" and freeing futuring generations. Ya it sucked for those that died but in her mind those people's kids and grandkids would have a better life.

The whole Bran the Broken was odd but I didn't really care about the King of the six/seven kingdoms at that point.


I didn't care the Night King battle lasted only 1 episode as well. They can't drag it on forever. It was a massive conflict and then boom, it was done.
 
Season 8 was so trash. If I ever rewatch the show, I'll finish it at season 7. Fucking Ari jumping out of nowhere to kill the night king? That huge build up over every season just to go out like that...

Daenerys going ape shit and killing everyone, just to have Jon Snow snake her and stab her, and the dragon just fucks off and leaves, lol...

And Grey Worm just packing up his shit and leaving with his army, without even battling Jon Snow was ridiculous, as well. Overall very bad writing and far too rushed...
 
Some of the major plot points are fine, it’s all just missing a seasons worth of characterization.

Especially Bran. He just wheels around autistically and says weird shit, then boom he’s king.

The scene with Arya killing the knight king was outright dumb.
 
That battle with the white walkers was when I gave up hope and wrote off the show.

- Just having the cavalry & catapults on the front line had me screaming at my TV.
- That witch lady showing up out of nowhere like the olympic torch bearer for no rhyme or reason just to light the swords and that beaver dam wall they made.
- The fat kid, the female sherdogger size lady, and Jamie getting surrounded multiple times by white walkers just to have the camera cut away, and they're magically fine.
- Night king taking a blast of dragon fire and laughing it off but dragon glass killed the white walkers because it was infused with.....dragon fire....???
- The night king's dragon wiped out a large chunk of the castle with dragon fire, yet Jon Snow hides behind a piece of that rubble....which blocks the dragon fire. After which, Jon Snow screams at the night king's dragon because that's what leaders of men do.
- And of course, Ayra showing up like the equivalent of a wrestler running out of the dressing room to deliver a steel chair shot to end the match.

Not to mention this battle (Winter is coming) is supposed to be the ultimate culmination of the show. No reason for the night king not to be the final boss here. But nope, we'll make some lesser squabble the main point. I wish the night king won and eradicated all of Westeros because that's what they deserved.

I think the creators did this shit on purpose and deserve the Super AIDS they infected this show with in the last season.
 
Last two seasons were weak and the finale was garbage.
 
The problem is it doesnt live up to what came before it. GoT as a show was stellar, and then the last season felt super rushed. The point were all there, they just didnt develop them the way they should. Almost every good idea had sub par execution.

Now, the thing is, its still better than 95% of the stuff on television, but it's worse than 95% of Game of Thrones. So, its disappointing, but I agree it isnt the complete utter dumpster fire people argue it is. Dany wanted to kill everyone since literally season 1.

Its kind of like you had several seasons of this one of a kind, spectacular show. And then the last season was a decent show on FOX.

To be fair, a couple of buddies of mine binged the whole series more recently, years after it had ended. They had never watched a single show. After it was over they were like "I dont get the hate for the end. Wasnt the best but it wasnt the worst either."

So I think theres probably something to say about waiting literally years for the next season and then getting what we got. As opposed to just watching it as continuation all at once.


But goddamit, why the fuck didnt Arya wear a white walker face or even just a Wight face. Fucking christ. Goddamn trampoline jump. FUCK.
 
White Walker shite was the worst, built it up from the first few seconds of season 1.. never explained what Craster was doing , the symbols of corpses, Arya getting the kill felt like they were like “who would you least expect” for that sake alone. Wank
 
Bob Gray said:
The problem is it doesnt live up to what came before it. GoT as a show was stellar, and then the last season felt super rushed. The point were all there, they just didnt develop them the way they should. Almost every good idea had sub par execution.

Now, the thing is, its still better than 95% of the stuff on television, but it's worse than 95% of Game of Thrones. So, its disappointing, but I agree it isnt the complete utter dumpster fire people argue it is. Dany wanted to kill everyone since literally season 1.

Its kind of like you had several seasons of this one of a kind, spectacular show. And then the last season was a decent show on FOX.
I do agree several of the plot points (King Bran, Arrya Ninja Assassin, Mad Dany) could have worked....if they weren't rushed so hard that they made next to zero sense. Terrible execution.

The absolute dumbing down of several characters like John Snow, Varys and Tyrion was unforgivable..
 
People always talk about the last two seasons, but I feel like it fell off much earlier than that. Season 1-4 of GOT might arguably be one of the best shows ever on television. The rest, not so much.
 
I won't even consider rewatching the first few epic seasons because that season was so shit. The directors should be embarrassed and banned from Hollywood.
 
TheNinja said:
...
I didn't care the Night King battle lasted only 1 episode as well. They can't drag it on forever. It was a massive conflict and then boom, it was done.
If you did not care about the above then i cannot see how you ever became vested in the show to begin with as that was arguably the singlest biggest show theme they worked to get you vested in and worked up over, in the first 5 seasons or so.

That they created this massive bogeyman, that was so frail and so easily ended was a massive failing.

To me it would be like Marvel spending 10 years building up Thanos and letting Hawkeye kill him on their first meeting with a trick arrow.


(except Hawkeye doing, is at least a bit more believable. #strongestAvenger)
 
I recently watched the entire series for the first time and loved it. I don't get the hate at all. Maybe it was because I watched it all in a row instead of waiting for each season to come out.

I guess people were mad how the last 2 seasons went but I thought it made sense and it wrapped up with a nice bow. I think people just hated because it didn't go the way they thought it would. It was a swerve in one sense but all of the seeds were there and it made sense to me.

I did feel like the series got a little too Dungeons & Dragons after the first half of the series. I preferred the political and family drama stuff more than the dragons, undead, magic, etc. but I still liked everything overall. One of the best TV shows I've ever watched.
 
Senzo Tanaka said:
I guess people were mad how the last 2 seasons went but I thought it made sense and it wrapped up with a nice bow. I think people just hated because it didn't go the way they thought it would. It was a swerve in one sense but all of the seeds were there and it made sense to me.
read post #7
 
Sano said:
People always talk about the last two seasons, but I feel like it fell off much earlier than that. Season 1-4 of GOT might arguably be one of the best shows ever on television. The rest, not so much.
100% I've rewatched the show at least four times and I always tap out at some point in Season 5. The drop off is even more glaring when you marathon it because the first time around it was a bit more gradual.
 
I liked Arya showing up.

I'm rewatching it for the 1st time and being able to really pay attention since I'm not using project.free.tv or whatever it was called.

I do remember the night battle being too dark, I hate that bran is a giant nothing burger, khaleesi dying abruptly, jon not becoming king, cerci and kingslayer dying in rubble... So I absolutely understand.

Just finished season 6 watching the battle of the bastards for the 5th time or so. I love it. Dont remember much of season 7 but going in cautious.
 
