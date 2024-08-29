Just finished rewatching GOT - The ending wasn't really THAT bad.

I rewatched Game of Thrones. I remember the first time I watched it I thought it was just terrible. On my 2nd go round, I didn't think it was THAT bad. There were some really bad parts



1. Way too fast. The pace didn't match the first 6 seasons. - It was rushed.

2. Teleporting people. People traveled around way too fast.



But those are pretty minor to me b/c nobody wants to watch Gendry run for 3 episodes.



I also think Dany going nuts wasn't that bad either. It was foreshadowed quite a bit and she basically had nothing left to lose. She just didn't care about anything or anyone other than the Iron Throne. She lost her best friends in Jorah and Millasandei. 2 of her advisors betrayed her (Tyrion and Varys). She realized Jon was a threat and that Jon would never love her or be with her. She realized Cersei was using the human shield to try to defeat her and she couldn't bring herself to lose to Cersei. Finally....in her heart she thought she was doing the right thing by "breaking the wheel" and freeing futuring generations. Ya it sucked for those that died but in her mind those people's kids and grandkids would have a better life.



The whole Bran the Broken was odd but I didn't really care about the King of the six/seven kingdoms at that point.





I didn't care the Night King battle lasted only 1 episode as well. They can't drag it on forever. It was a massive conflict and then boom, it was done.