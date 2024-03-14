Just Been Handed Beneficiary Privileges From Dying Dad.

Dogpound2020

Dogpound2020

Aug 24, 2023
We were never close. Very abusive to the family and everyone walked around on eggshells around him. Mom finally left him and let him take her youngest son with him to help out. Now twenty years later he’s been in the hospital for a year and a half.

I’m guessing this is his way of extending an olive branch even though it’s been that long since we’ve spoken really. Now it’s really up to me to determine all of the proceedings as far as how long to keep him in the hospital, before we let nature run it’s course. He’s 61 now. Weird past few days.
 
Joshuaace said:
He is looking for someone to advocate for his best interests. If you aren't up to that, at least let him know.

Sorry Bro. Family can be hard.
The worst part is pretending like I care, when his sisters are being legit sad it seems. It’s mind boggling. He’s a prick.
 
Dogpound2020 said:
The worst part is pretending like I care, when his sisters are being legit sad it seems. It's mind boggling. He's a prick.
1. He might be a prick. And you might not feel sympathy for him. But, there are a few sentient beings on this earth, you included, that owe their existence to him (and your mother, of course but this is about your dad).

So do your duty. It isn't even a duty to him, it's a duty to your family. Be an example of a good son.

2. There's a bit of me that would ask you respectfully, do you know his side of the story? You called him a prick, maybe it's worse than that and you don't want to elaborate, which I'd understand. But just because he was a prick doesn't mean he was a bad person, and he may well have had reasons to be one.

Either way, the best to you and yours. It's not an easy place to be put into and as your Sherbro, I have full faith in you.
 
Fuglee said:
1. He might be a prick. And you might not feel sympathy for him. But, there are a few sentient beings on this earth, you included, that owe their existence to him (and your mother, of course but this is about your dad).

So do your duty. It isn't even a duty to him, it's a duty to your family. Be an example of a good son.

2. There's a bit of me that would ask you respectfully, do you know his side of the story? You called him a prick, maybe it's worse than that and you don't want to elaborate, which I'd understand. But just because he was a prick doesn't mean he was a bad person, and he may well have had reasons to be one.

Either way, the best to you and yours. It's not an easy place to be put into and as your Sherbro, I have full faith in you.
Thank you Fug. I’m doing my best to make the right decisions, and I honestly don’t like seeing him suffer since he can barely speak, is blind in one eye and is deaf. He’s lost his air and is feeding through a tube. He just got Covid too so this is just getting worse.

He’s a prick because he was a drug dealer, could never keep a steady job, beat me and my siblings and sexually abused my stepsister and got up to god knows what else when he was out of town. The last I heard he was living in a trailer, selling weed and oxy with my youngest brother.

I’d love to be sad, I’m just at an age where I don’t pretend.
 
Take it as that: an olive branch. Grant this dying man's last wishes and treat the situation like an adult who is above petty bullshit and hurt feelings.
 
Sounds like power of attorney, not beneficiary privileges.
 
Cool Hand Luke said:
Take it as that: an olive branch. Grant this dying man's last wishes and treat the situation like an adult who is above petty bullshit and hurt feelings.
If I were petty or hurt I’d just pull the plug next week and skip over any family plans.😐
 
