Just Been Handed Beneficiary Privileges From Dying Dad.

Dogpound2020
We were never close. Very abusive to the family and everyone walked around on eggshells around him. Mom finally left him and let him take her youngest son with him to help out. Now twenty years later he’s been in the hospital for a year and a half.
I’m guessing this is his way of extending an olive branch even though it’s been that long since we’ve spoken really. Now it’s really up to me to determine all of the proceedings as far as how long to keep him in the hospital, before we let nature run it’s course. He’s 61 now. Weird past few days.
