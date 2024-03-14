Just Been Handed Beneficiary Privileges From Dying Dad.

1. He might be a prick. And you might not feel sympathy for him. But, there are a few sentient beings on this earth, you included, that owe their existence to him (and your mother, of course but this is about your dad).



So do your duty. It isn't even a duty to him, it's a duty to your family. Be an example of a good son.



2. There's a bit of me that would ask you respectfully, do you know his side of the story? You called him a prick, maybe it's worse than that and you don't want to elaborate, which I'd understand. But just because he was a prick doesn't mean he was a bad person, and he may well have had reasons to be one.



Either way, the best to you and yours. It's not an easy place to be put into and as your Sherbro, I have full faith in you.