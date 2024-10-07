Just argued with coworker over Aldo vs Mario

Darthpublican
This dude swears up and down that “When is the last time you were in a fight with a grown man pinning you against the wall and it was a neutral position”

My argument was even in BJJ in guard with a dude on top of you…is a neutral position and this guy just doesn’t know what he’s looking at

How can I convince him that “Being pinned up against the cage” doesn’t mean you are being dominated and that…in a fight contact is to be expected, therefore…pushing or pulling against the cage is going to happen regardless

I mean I guess according to the judges he’s right but we all know he’s wrong
 
Your coworker only understands bouncer fighting rules, where the guy holding the other guy up against the wall wins.
Aldo won that fight IMO, Pennington was also robbed.
 
Get in his guard and see what happens
 
Hellowhosthat said:
Guard isn't really a neutral position in MMA.
Being pressed into the cage against your will isn't either.

There was no meaningful striking advantage, no knockdowns, no cuts, no broken bones, no takedowns, no sub attepts. It's the exact criteria for looking at octagon control where there was a meaningful advantage.

Co-worker was right and so were the judges. People are mad because everyone loves Aldo and it sucks to see him lose a close one that way.
 
Funny how Wonderboy was able to get off the cage everytime against Buckley, but Aldo stayed there for a full round.
 
