Just a reminder that the future credibility of boxing is at stake when AJ fights Ngannou

A boxing novice knocking down the reigning HW champion and arguably winning on points, then beating one of the other 3 biggest names in HW boxing over the last decade, with the knowledge that he could whoop both of them all in a real fight anyway, probably even just standup, effectively ends boxing as an elite combat sport that can be taken seriously compared to MMA.

I don't agree with all of this, but like it or not it will become the popular opinion if Joshua doesn't prevail.

 
(First off I didn't watch the whole video)

Chael Sonnen is just big mouth trying to get clicks for his channel.

But I don't think it defines anything even if Joshua loses. I'll just give credit to Ngannou for what he did if he does prevail.
Ngannou is no joke, there a reason he was the HW champ in the UFC. He has the power, the ability to learn and get better in whatever discipline. Also, anything can happen in a fight especially when you have large men fighting.. The credibility won't be lost in boxing because of Ngannou if he wins. He's a big guy with power, so you can't underestimate him.
 
Yeah, we are almost certainly gonna see likes of Usyk, Canelo, Inoue, Davis, Beterbiev and Crawford transition to fight UFC in the coming months.
 
Dude, you’ve stated several times you never watched boxing because it wasn’t real fighting like Wing Chun, yet every time an influencer or MMA fighter has a boxing fight, you come here to make a thread like this.

I’m more concerned about your mental health than about the future of boxing at this point.
 
Mostly this is nonsense, but there is a small faction of boxing fans who will suffer significant psychological damage if hell freezes over and Francis wins (he won't).

These are the ones who have constructed an insane delusion that boxers are superheroes who can regularly defeat elite MMA fighters without having to train MMA (note the word 'regularly' - an elite boxer always has some chance in an MMA fight, that's how MMA works). So an MMA fighter coming in and reversing this extraordinary delusion would be shattering to some.

Even though most mental adults will just recognize it as Big Frank being a unique talent.
 
I dunno about that....


Combat sports have small talent pools at the end of the day. It stands to reason that when you have several sports that involve people punching each other in the face, all with small talent pools, there are gonna be fighters who can cross over. Joshua himself started boxing late as well. Combat sports are the best kinds of sports imo but they arent all that "elite" in terms of how big of a mountain you have to climb to get to the top.
 
