Just a reminder that the future credibility of boxing is at stake when AJ fights Ngannou

TheMaster
Take The Road To Reality
@red
- Joined
- May 25, 2002
- Messages
- 8,034
- Reaction score
- 9,617
A boxing novice knocking down the reigning HW champion and arguably winning on points, then beating one of the other 3 biggest names in HW boxing over the last decade, with the knowledge that he could whoop both of them all in a real fight anyway, probably even just standup, effectively ends boxing as an elite combat sport that can be taken seriously compared to MMA.
I don't agree with all of this, but like it or not it will become the popular opinion if Joshua doesn't prevail.
I don't agree with all of this, but like it or not it will become the popular opinion if Joshua doesn't prevail.