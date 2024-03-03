Just a reminder that the future credibility of boxing is at stake when AJ fights Ngannou

(First off I didn't watch the whole video)



Chael Sonnen is just big mouth trying to get clicks for his channel.



But I don't think it defines anything even if Joshua loses. I'll just give credit to Ngannou for what he did if he does prevail.

Ngannou is no joke, there a reason he was the HW champ in the UFC. He has the power, the ability to learn and get better in whatever discipline. Also, anything can happen in a fight especially when you have large men fighting.. The credibility won't be lost in boxing because of Ngannou if he wins. He's a big guy with power, so you can't underestimate him.