Thefranchise is returning to "the Island." The first plot details for the upcoming Jurassic World4 have been released as production kicks off on the highly-anticipated blockbuster film.Per Variety The standalone sequel tohas kicked off filming in Thailand with director Gareth Edwards at the helm. According to the country's Department of Tourism director general Jaturon Phakdeewanit,The movie will reportedlyAt this time, it is unclear which cast members are in Thailand for the shoot.The first plot details forhave also been released. The seventh film installment in thefranchise was written by David Koepp , who previously scripted(1993) and(1997), and is being touted as "a completely fresh take launching a newera,While the brief synopsis doesn't reveal which island, in particular, the movie will be set on, it's more likely to be Isla Nublar, where both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World were located, instead of Isla Sorna, whereandwere set.