The Jurassic franchise is returning to "the Island." The first plot details for the upcoming Jurassic World4 have been released as production kicks off on the highly-anticipated blockbuster film.
Per Variety, principal photography on Jurassic World 4 has officially begun. The standalone sequel to Jurassic World Dominion has kicked off filming in Thailand with director Gareth Edwards at the helm. According to the country's Department of Tourism director general Jaturon Phakdeewanit, Jurassic World 4's Thailand shoot will last until July 16. The movie will reportedly be filmed in multiple locations including Bangkok and the Huai To Waterfall. At this time, it is unclear which cast members are in Thailand for the shoot.
The first plot details for Jurassic World 4 have also been released. The seventh film installment in the Jurassic franchise was written by David Koepp, who previously scripted Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997), and is being touted as "a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island." While the brief synopsis doesn't reveal which island, in particular, the movie will be set on, it's more likely to be Isla Nublar, where both Jurassic Park and Jurassic World were located, instead of Isla Sorna, where The Lost World and Jurassic Park III were set.