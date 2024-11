13Seconds said: I quite like her. The way she broke down how the Harrington fight would go in a previous interview was interesting.



She said Kayla will likely throw her on her head and ragdoll her early, but her cardio and overall grit will win her the fight.



Pena talks alot but her confidence isn't a shtick. That part is real. Click to expand...

My only concern with her strategy are two things. One, if you bulk up your cardio is likely going to go down because you carry more weight. She's already pretty slow as-is so I can't see bulking up helping. Two, she does realize that when Kayla slams Julianna down she's going to have to hold her body weight which affects performance, right? So I could see a situation where if she does not finish Kayla she loses. I would think the primary thing to focus on for the Kayla fight is submission defense, not bulking up.