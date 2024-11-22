13Seconds
Steel Belt
1:13:00
Julianna Pena: "Its going to take some time to put on some weight. Im thinking T-mobile arena for international fight week."
During the interview she talked about what a challenge it is to gain weight and that she's force eating all the time. She's bulking up for both Harrison and Nunes.
