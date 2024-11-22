  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Julianna Pena on her return vs Harrison: "It’s gonna take some time. Im bulking up". Eyes summer return.

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
26,930
Reaction score
54,594
1:13:00


Julianna Pena: "Its going to take some time to put on some weight. Im thinking T-mobile arena for international fight week."

During the interview she talked about what a challenge it is to gain weight and that she's force eating all the time. She's bulking up for both Harrison and Nunes.

giphy.gif
 
So she's going to sit out a year to bulk up? <lol>

Strip this chick of the title Dana. Why did she get the title shot over Harrison in the first place?
 
usernamee said:
didn't they even have like three cards that week for a while? like a wednesdays card, a fridays card, and then the big massive card on saturday
Click to expand...

That was definitely the case in 2016.

Thursday night we had RDA vs Alvarez
Friday night we had Joanna vs Gadelha and the TUF finale fights
Saturday night UFC 200
 
GOAT is back

Gilday said:
That was definitely the case in 2016.

Thursday night we had RDA vs Alvarez
Friday night we had Joanna vs Gadelha and the TUF finale fights
Saturday night UFC 200
Click to expand...

When you consider that UFC 200 was an entire weekend of events, its definitely better than 100 or 300

If they put all the best fights from the weekend one card it'd have been the best easily.


- Aldo vs Edgar 2
- Nunes vs Tate
- Alverez vs RDA
- Joanna vs Gadelha 2 (best wmma fight of all time at the time)
- DC vs Anderson
- Brock Vs hunt
- Cain vs browne
- Nelson Vs lewis
- Gastelum vs Nelson
- Dillashaw vs Assunscao

Killer weekend of fights
 
13Seconds said:
Make sense though. Harrison is gigantic for the weight class. Pena is taking it seriously.
Click to expand...
Jones and Conor can hold up the division for a year. Pena isn't a popular fighter. She never should have gotten the title shot in the first place.
 
leto1776 said:
She’s the worst.
Click to expand...
I quite like her. The way she broke down how the Harrington fight would go in a previous interview was interesting.

She said Kayla will likely throw her on her head and ragdoll her early, but her cardio and overall grit will win her the fight.

Pena talks alot but her confidence isn't a shtick. That part is real.
 
It’s a smart approach, but as a champion if you aren’t ready for your contenders because they are better and more physical than you, then you need to get stripped
 
blaseblase said:
Jones and Conor can hold up the division for a year. Pena isn't a popular fighter. She never should have gotten the title shot in the first place.
Click to expand...
She fought in october, She wouldn't be holding it up for a year not even 10 months, Actually pennington took about the same time to lose in her first defense to pena anyway.
 
blaseblase said:
Jones and Conor can hold up the division for a year. Pena isn't a popular fighter. She never should have gotten the title shot in the first place.
Click to expand...
Yeah but 135 isn’t a popular division. And it’s not like there is an army contenders being held back. Make sense she is taking this seriously
 
Bulk up to what? She is going to be fighting at the same division...planning on missing weight or something? She has been fighting at 135 since forever, if "bulking up" would have been benefitial to her she would have done it already, MMA fighters are mostly maxed out when it comes to their weight and weight class.
blaseblase said:
Strip this chick of the title Dana. Why did she get the title shot over Harrison in the first place?
Click to expand...
Beat Nunes once, thats it basically, she is a former champion.
 
13Seconds said:
I quite like her.
Click to expand...
Me too. The division needs a fighter like her more than anything. An actual fighters fighter. does not back down, Does not run away. marches forward even if she's beating beaten the fuck up. not an ounce of quit in her. She's an absolute dog of a fighter.
 
she's delusional. I cant find that gif of her walking forward windmilling punches at air until Nunez counters her to the canvas.

Heres the link that wont load https://tenor.com/bWKwd.gif
 
Last edited:
13Seconds said:
I quite like her. The way she broke down how the Harrington fight would go in a previous interview was interesting.

She said Kayla will likely throw her on her head and ragdoll her early, but her cardio and overall grit will win her the fight.

Pena talks alot but her confidence isn't a shtick. That part is real.
Click to expand...

My only concern with her strategy are two things. One, if you bulk up your cardio is likely going to go down because you carry more weight. She's already pretty slow as-is so I can't see bulking up helping. Two, she does realize that when Kayla slams Julianna down she's going to have to hold her body weight which affects performance, right? So I could see a situation where if she does not finish Kayla she loses. I would think the primary thing to focus on for the Kayla fight is submission defense, not bulking up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,976
Messages
56,552,696
Members
175,281
Latest member
ListenChris

Share this page

Back
Top