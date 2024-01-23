Judo or boxing twice a week

Hey guys

I have the opportunity to do either judo twice a week and boxing once a week, or vice versa. Which one would you choose? I have no desire to compete, only to get fit and learn the skills, and be able to beat the average joe.( Doesnt plan on it though )

I heard once that is easier to learn to strike, than grappling/ground work. But at the same time Judo is hard on the body.
 
How old are you? Judo is brutal on the body so I would go the striking route if you were 40 or up. I’m 32 and hate judo days at my bjj gym
 
Why don't you do both and see what you prefer? You can bias your training towards that option.
 
I am 27

I already do both, but im just unsure which to do twice.
What do you like more? Haha Just do that one. If you like both evenly and can just alternate based off what you want that week, i would do that.

If you must choose one, I would choose Judo because you can grade in it and compete with only 2 sessions a week. Boxing to compete will require more sessions, but that isn't your goal.
 
Oh nice I see you already do both. I go on kicks for each, grappling and Muay Thai. Lately I’ve been really liking the striking but will probably wanna grapple more in a few months. You can’t go wrong either way. I do feel more confident in protecting myself once I started really getting decent at Muay Thai honestly
 
I'm 39 and I train judo twice per week
Definitely brutal, but as a former boxer/kickboxer I can imagine it would be quite tough too, though probably the safer option for body injuries
 
Agreed with 2 sessions in judo
I tried 3 or 4 days, but found it tough and had many more niggles

I find 2 sessions (3 hours) is plenty for me being a recreational player, who competes just a little
 
Yeah most places where I am only train 3x a week anyway besides the Olympic hopefuls for Judo. They run Judo alongside other grappling because it's not a massive sport here. For some reason we have a warped perception of what a recreational athlete should be doing in our sports because of what the pros do. Name another recreational sport where you are expected to train 4+x a week just to compete 5-10x a year like in grappling?

I aim for 3x BJJ, 2x Striking and 1x MMA, because BJJ is my focus, but I want to be well rounded. In reality by the time I add strength and conditioning work I am training well over 10-15 hours a week on top of full time work and life.

That single MMA session is harder than all the others because I spend so much time wrestling and doing standup grappling. If I removed MMA, I could easily add extra BJJ and Striking session and my recovery would shoot through the roof.
 
Great Post
I train judo twice and sometimes do an open matt session at a local BJJ gym on a Sunday, just to do something different and learn a little more on the ground. Don't bother with Striking now, as spent many,many years at it when younger

I too train at a gym, strength and conditioning. Used to compete in powerlifting, so don't push strength hard, just try to hold some

I'm probably training 10 plus hours also, which is enough for an older married guy lol
 
Haha any other sport 10+ hours is heaps outside of pure endurance sports, but both you and I would know guys on the mats near daily who never compete or haven't in ages(including myself). Even I do double sessions just to get my striking in or I will lift and run in the AM before a PM skills session. I have no intention to compete seriously at all as I am in my mid 30s with a family. I do little local things here and there, but nothing more.

The joys of combat sports.
 
The reason why i asked is have heard, that progression in grappling arts like judo, takes a lot longer time, than progression in striking. Right now im doing boxing twice and judo once, but im just unsure if i should be vice versa.
 
It only matters if you want to get better at Judo faster than Boxing. Whichever one you only do once will take the longest to get better in.

If it's just for fun, it doesn't matter at all.
 
It depends from real level if opponent you will have.
Also from your talent....

I suggest judo and if if needed, some h2h type stuff.... you are too late for high results in sport and still might do some job......
 
I'm the same
I enter the odd local tournament for a little competition and fun

At our age it's about learning skills, having fun and retaining our youth and health as best we can

Hours on the mat and the gym is much better spent than on a bar stool or the couch
 
Ok to add something
Not sure how long you have been boxing, but I you train twice per week and do some drills outside the gym? You can learn the fundamentals pretty easily. You would be at a decent level in 12-18 months

Boxing imo was quite easy to learn at the beginning, the basics of course. But after that initial period it begins to slow big time. Easy to grasp, extremely hard to master

Judo on the other hand has an extremely hard learning curve at first. For the first year you will feel like you are learning little. It's hard to throw a resistant opponent that knows what they are doing

As you approach the intermediate level (my level) only then did I find things clicking. Everyone learns different, but only now do I feel confident t and fast with entries and trying to bring about combos. As before it was slow and methodical

Do boxing for a full year and if you still have the itch to grapple? Then move on to Judo/bjj after
 
Yea fair enough, but for some reason I cringe thinking of getting thrown on those cold ass mats right now, where a little light sparring doesn’t seem to bother me as much. But I still train wrestling enthusiastically, I guess it’s mostly perception.
 
