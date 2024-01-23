Judo or boxing twice a week

Ok to add something

Not sure how long you have been boxing, but I you train twice per week and do some drills outside the gym? You can learn the fundamentals pretty easily. You would be at a decent level in 12-18 months



Boxing imo was quite easy to learn at the beginning, the basics of course. But after that initial period it begins to slow big time. Easy to grasp, extremely hard to master



Judo on the other hand has an extremely hard learning curve at first. For the first year you will feel like you are learning little. It's hard to throw a resistant opponent that knows what they are doing



As you approach the intermediate level (my level) only then did I find things clicking. Everyone learns different, but only now do I feel confident t and fast with entries and trying to bring about combos. As before it was slow and methodical



Do boxing for a full year and if you still have the itch to grapple? Then move on to Judo/bjj after