Judo or boxing twice a week

M0ller
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2017
- Messages
- 30
- Reaction score
- 8
Hey guys
I have the opportunity to do either judo twice a week and boxing once a week, or vice versa. Which one would you choose? I have no desire to compete, only to get fit and learn the skills, and be able to beat the average joe.( Doesnt plan on it though )
I heard once that is easier to learn to strike, than grappling/ground work. But at the same time Judo is hard on the body.
