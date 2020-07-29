  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Judge unseals Epstein docs dozens to be named.

title says it all. a judge will unseal these court docs and dozens of names will be made public in a weeks time. flight logs, police reports, communications between Maxwell and Epstein. Prince Andrew, Israeli Prime Minister, Wexner (where Epstein got all his money) etc.

also related and a possible cover up--- Facebook takes down comedian Andrew Shulze's monologue of Epstein calling it bullying and harassment!.....


 
honestly with the political climate the way it is and every politician being a damn liar and all the corruption going on we need the win here. lets hope every one of these dirtbags names are aired and some of them are hung in a town square somehere.
 
Court docs already spontaneous combusted shortly after this news broke
 
On that subject......

1. Did that Corey guy ever name the hollywood pedos? He said he would..........
2. Did the hackers ever release those 'incriminating' docs they hacked?

I'll just add this one to the 'maybe someday' list.
 
