Judge unseals Epstein docs dozens to be named.

terrapin
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
Mar 23, 2020
- Messages
- 18,323
- Reaction score
- 18,455
title says it all. a judge will unseal these court docs and dozens of names will be made public in a weeks time. flight logs, police reports, communications between Maxwell and Epstein. Prince Andrew, Israeli Prime Minister, Wexner (where Epstein got all his money) etc.
also related and a possible cover up--- Facebook takes down comedian Andrew Shulze's monologue of Epstein calling it bullying and harassment!.....
