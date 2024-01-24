Social Joy Reid Defends Books with Pedophilia in Public School Librairies

This is the most infuriating clip I've ever seen on MSNBC. I mean I didn't read the book in question, but the way she's conducting the interview itself is maddening. Doesn't even give the person interviewed a chance to talk.

If the book she's defending actually does have pedophilia and dildos, she must be fucking insane. WTF.

 
Lol at thinking "you're not an expert in reading about strap on dildos to kids" is an insult.


Nice haircut though.


HereticBD said:
The worst part wasn't even Joy Reid. It was the segment afterwards, where this emasculated white guy tried to defend it by saying "Kids already know all about sex anyways!"

How is this even a conversation?
That isn’t in the clip in the OP is it? I did see that panel tho, you mean the bald guy with the fake ass voice, Ali? That guy is a Muslim from Kenya, who spent most of his life in Canada

Btw, OP, Tiffany justice has been on Bannon’s podcast a lot. Joy Reid actually brings bannon up, probably to try and attack him, but anyone watching that clip probably curious as to Bannon’s show having on such good guests after that. So here is bannon and justice the next day discussing the segment. Also includes the clip of the panel discussed above

 
This title is misleading. That's not what the the interview is about. And while I dislike Reid as she's a shit interviewer, the Moms For Liberty clown is on the opposite side of the same coin. She brings up "dildos, rape, and incest" repeatedly but fails to acknowledge that the VAST majority of books being challenged in these libraries don't include any of them.
 
As already pointed out, Joy Reid and MSNBC are terrible. But it’s interesting the thread isn’t focusing on books like Maus, or the Illustrated Diary of Anne Frank, or Slaughtergouse Five, or many of the other books being banned. It’s an absolute lie that the objective of these banning is to ”protect the children.” Additionally, books like Gender Queer aren’t written or intended for kids, aren’t part of any school’s curriculum that I’m aware of, aren’t mandatory reading in any class, and are simply available in the library for the appropriate age group to read if they so choose. If you don’t want your kids reading it, parent your kids and don’t let them read it.
 
jk7707 said:
This title is misleading. That's not what the the interview is about. And while I dislike Reid as she's a shit interviewer, the Moms For Liberty clown is on the opposite side of the same coin. She brings up "dildos, rape, and incest" repeatedly but fails to acknowledge that the VAST majority of books being challenged in these libraries don't include any of them.
How is the title misleading? I could have swore that they were talking about one book in particular.

Just admit it, you want to run your fingers through Joy Reid's wig.

jk7707 said:
So you didn't watch the clip. Got it.
I watched it 1/2 a dozen times. They are discussing one book in particular in the clip.

Why is keeping queer shit out of out the school libraries even a discussion? There was a point when the Left and the Right were on the same page about everything.
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
I watched it 1/2 a dozen times. They are discussing one book in particular in the clip.

Why is keeping queer shit out of out the school libraries even a discussion? There was a point when the Left and the Right were on the same page about everything.
Bullshit. Within the first minute there are close to a dozen books listed.


Why is keeping queer shit out of out the school libraries even a discussion?
You gave yourself away bigot:
 
jk7707 said:
Bullshit. Within the first minute there are close to a dozen books listed.
The Moms for Liberty lady denied that those books were banned by them and then Joy just refuted her without giving any proof. They just did a little "No we didn't. Yes you did."

So I don't know WTF to believe.

Then when the lady asked her how come they censor adult content on the internet computers, she completely SIDESTEPPED the question.

She also completely gaslit her when she asked if it's appropriate to have books that shows sexual stuff like dildos and pedophilia to kids. She never directly answered - she went on some dumb ass red herring question if she knew who the main character was. WTF does that have to do with anything?

I swear this must be a psyop by the Republicans to make MSNBC look completely fucking retarded. The vast majority of parents, REGARDLESS of party affiliation, would be against this book.

Sinister said:
Lol

Moms 4 Liberty = group embattled with 2 different sexual scandals.

But sure, be mad because they say a book has "pedophilia" in it and MIGHT not be lyibg.
That's irrelevant.
 
is this the same co-founder of the minivan taliban who, alongside of her husband, is alleged to have raped some other woman which they have been having longstanding threesomes with? or is it the other one? i always seem to get my karens mixed up. especially the ones who stand against gay people in public while dyking out behind closed doors.

oh wait. that was the other one. Bridget Ziegler.
 
