Hog-train
This is the most infuriating clip I've ever seen on MSNBC. I mean I didn't read the book in question, but the way she's conducting the interview itself is maddening. Doesn't even give the person interviewed a chance to talk.
If the book she's defending actually does have pedophilia and dildos, she must be fucking insane. WTF.
