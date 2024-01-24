jk7707 said: Bullshit. Within the first minute there are close to a dozen books listed. Click to expand...

Sinister said: Lol



Moms 4 Liberty = group embattled with 2 different sexual scandals.



But sure, be mad because they say a book has "pedophilia" in it and MIGHT not be lyibg. Click to expand...

The Moms for Liberty lady denied that those books were banned by them and then Joy just refuted her without giving any proof. They just did a little "No we didn't. Yes you did."So I don't know WTF to believe.Then when the lady asked her how come they censor adult content on the internet computers, she completely SIDESTEPPED the question.She also completely gaslit her when she asked if it's appropriate to have books that shows sexual stuff like dildos and pedophilia to kids. She never directly answered - she went on some dumb ass red herring question if she knew who the main character was. WTF does that have to do with anything?I swear this must be a psyop by the Republicans to make MSNBC look completely fucking retarded. The vast majority of parents, REGARDLESS of party affiliation, would be against this book.That's irrelevant.