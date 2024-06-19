  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Joshua vs Zhang

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,556
Reaction score
3,644
Time for the rematch?

Notably Joshua had smoother footwork at amateur than he has now.

 
He’d been boxing for 3-4 years by this point. He does everything better than he did back then, including his footwork. As an amateur, he wasnt looking at knocking people, out as that will generally be a losing strategy over 3 rounds with big gloves on. So he will be lighter on his feet

This is still a good fight but don’t see this as close. It’s an either or scenario. If zhang doesn’t land something huge within 4-5 rounds he’s fucked! He’s probably the hardest hitting HW currently so there’s still a fair chance of that happening

Apparently there’s 3 options for Joshua in September as the IBF havent been asked to sanction a fight between him and dubois. It’s gonna be either dubois, Parker or zhang. Zhang is the more dangerous fight imo, but the other 2 are better ranked and both coming off of their best wins of their careers.
 
Last edited:
zhang is dangerous as fuck, but i think joshua finishes him, to be honest.

AJ is always a bit questionable, but if he looks like he has in his last couple of fights, zhang will be in trouble.
 
I don't think Zhang stands a chance here, he looked really slow and plodding in his last fight. Even though I think his timing is pretty good, he won't get many chances to hit AJ. AJ wont underestimate his power and will play it safe, simply boxing circles around him. Zhilei doesn't have Ruiz's hand speed to surprise Joshua either.
 
prikoke said:
I don't think Zhang stands a chance here, he looked really slow and plodding in his last fight. Even though I think his timing is pretty good, he won't get many chances to hit AJ. AJ wont underestimate his power and will play it safe, simply boxing circles around him. Zhilei doesn't have Ruiz's hand speed to surprise Joshua either.
I think more than any other division the fighters seem to rise and fall with the level in front of them.

Maybe the old school theory of fighting the best available on the way up actually has some merit
 
Yup it's time for Zhang to revenge KO AJ.

After that AJ can fight Wilder in Spring 2025.
 
jm0b said:
I think more than any other division the fighters seem to rise and fall with the level in front of them.

Maybe the old school theory of fighting the best available on the way up actually has some merit
Actually it worked really well for AJ. His resume is still very good. Only Usyk has topped it imo
 
prikoke said:
I don't think Zhang stands a chance here, he looked really slow and plodding in his last fight. Even though I think his timing is pretty good, he won't get many chances to hit AJ. AJ wont underestimate his power and will play it safe, simply boxing circles around him. Zhilei doesn't have Ruiz's hand speed to surprise Joshua either.
He's slower than ruiz, but he still has decent handspeed. He's also bigger, longer, and more powerful than Ruiz.

Joshua is in danger zone early. If the fight goes past 6 i think he runs away with it. Not sure if by KO or UD. But for those first 4-6 rounds he's def in danger zone. I favor Joshua, but if they fight 10 times i think Zhang KO's him 2-3 times. I don't think Zhang would win a UD though.
 
Joshua beats him again. Zhang could always catch him and possibly put him away but he wouldn't be favored to do it. Usyk's southpaw tactics really troubled Joshua but he's learned how to fight lefties the conventional way. Now he understands the differences in angles and positioning and he showcased this to an extent in the second Usyk fight and fully against Wallin. I don't see Joshua playing it safe the whole fight. He'll KO him after he fades.
 
