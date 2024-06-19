Joshua vs Zhang

I think more than any other division the fighters seem to rise and fall with the level in front of them.I don't think Zhang stands a chance here, he looked really slow and plodding in his last fight. Even though I think his timing is pretty good, he won't get many chances to hit AJ. AJ wont underestimate his power and will play it safe, simply boxing circles around him. Zhilei doesn't have Ruiz's hand speed to surprise Joshua either.
Actually it worked really well for AJ. His resume is still very good. Only Usyk has topped it imoI think more than any other division the fighters seem to rise and fall with the level in front of them.
Maybe the old school theory of fighting the best available on the way up actually has some merit
I don't think Zhang stands a chance here, he looked really slow and plodding in his last fight. Even though I think his timing is pretty good, he won't get many chances to hit AJ. AJ wont underestimate his power and will play it safe, simply boxing circles around him. Zhilei doesn't have Ruiz's hand speed to surprise Joshua either.