Joshua vs Zhang

He’d been boxing for 3-4 years by this point. He does everything better than he did back then, including his footwork. As an amateur, he wasnt looking at knocking people, out as that will generally be a losing strategy over 3 rounds with big gloves on. So he will be lighter on his feet



This is still a good fight but don’t see this as close. It’s an either or scenario. If zhang doesn’t land something huge within 4-5 rounds he’s fucked! He’s probably the hardest hitting HW currently so there’s still a fair chance of that happening



Apparently there’s 3 options for Joshua in September as the IBF havent been asked to sanction a fight between him and dubois. It’s gonna be either dubois, Parker or zhang. Zhang is the more dangerous fight imo, but the other 2 are better ranked and both coming off of their best wins of their careers.