Law Josh Hawley grills airline execs on passenger and baggage fees

Here's a recent clip of Hawley aggressively grilling airline executives on their incentivized targeting practices on baggage fares.

"Do you pay employees a bounty on carry on bags?"



It sounds good, but is he just grandstanding here? This is private industry and I don't believe what the airlines are doing is illegal (though scummy) as they are trying to increase profit. Is the party of less regulation really going to introduce more regulation in order to fight the airline industries capitalistic practices?
 
It sounds good, but is he just grandstanding here? This is private industry and I don't believe what the airlines are doing is illegal (though scummy) as they are trying to increase profit. Is the party of less regulation really going to introduce more regulation in order to fight the airline industries capitalistic practices?
If you take tax payers money for a bailout or for subsidies then you shouldn’t be allowed to fuck with said tax payers by ripping them off at every corner.
 
