Here's a recent clip of Hawley aggressively grilling airline executives on their incentivized targeting practices on baggage fares.



"Do you pay employees a bounty on carry on bags?"







It sounds good, but is he just grandstanding here? This is private industry and I don't believe what the airlines are doing is illegal (though scummy) as they are trying to increase profit. Is the party of less regulation really going to introduce more regulation in order to fight the airline industries capitalistic practices?