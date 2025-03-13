  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Elections Senator that complained about Fetterman wearing shorts in the chamber dresses up like a clown on the Senate floor

Sounds like the pot calling the kettle, you know what.





Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) came into the U.S. Senate on Thursday wearing a cowboy hat in protest of a recent incident in which Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) wasn't allowed to vote because he was wearing sneakers.
"Nothing in the rules says I can’t wear my hat to preside on the floor," Mullin said.

The U.S. Senate, including Mullin, supported a 2023 measure formalizing business attire in the dress code of the Senate. It passed under unanimous consent, CNN reported at the time.

The rule was part of objections to Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), known for wearing shorts and a hoodie.
Fetterman worked out a deal where he shouts his vote from outside the Senate chambers when he's not dressed appropriately. When he appears in Congress and on the floor of the Senate, he complies with the rules, as pointed out by longtime congressional reporter Jamie Dupree.
"I didn't think hats were allowed on the Senate floor - I remember Arlen Specter once asking unanimous consent to wear one after brain surgery. But Sen. Markwayne Mullin R-OK is wearing a cowboy hat in the chair today," Dupree added.

Oklahoma GOP Senator sports cowboy hat in protest of dress code used to target Fetterman

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) came into the U.S. Senate on Thursday wearing a cowboy hat in protest of a recent incident in which Sen. Jim Banks (R-IN) wasn't allowed to vote because he was wearing sneakers. "Nothing in the rules says I can't wear my hat to preside on the floor," Mullin said on...
Last edited:
Markwayne probably lurks on sherdog. He should be the guy who got all pissy about Hendo getting a title shot. Also why is he wearing a cowboy hat? I thought he was Native American. He should come in with the Pereira get up.
 
Is there a fake outrage thread competition going on this week?
 
The more I pay attention to politics, the more I realize I coulda been a politician
 
MarkWayne is a real beaut. Bernie Sanders had to stop him from fighting a guy they were questioning, because the guy talked trash to MW on Twitter.

MW also was terrified and hiding behind chairs on Jan 6th. Hilarious photos.
 
Mullin is such a dumbass. I loved how he bragged to the union head about how he built his company up from nothing and bragged about how many employees he had. The thing is Mullin's father founded the company. What a cunt.
 
