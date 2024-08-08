Josh Barnett vs current top 7 UFC HWs

Egészségére!
He’s rarely mentioned around here just curious how you think prime Warmaster might do against any or all of today’s top seven heavyweights:
Jones
Aspinal
Gane
Volkov
Pavlovich
Blades
Miocic
Almeida
-35-8 (29 finishes)
-UFC HW Champ
-Wins over Severn, Hunt, Couture, Rizzo, Nogueira, Kharitonov, Mir, Nelson
