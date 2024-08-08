Josh Barnett vs current top 7 UFC HWs

He’s rarely mentioned around here just curious how you think prime Warmaster might do against any or all of today’s top seven heavyweights:

Jones
Aspinal
Gane
Volkov
Pavlovich
Blades
Miocic
Almeida


-35-8 (29 finishes)
-UFC HW Champ
-Wins over Severn, Hunt, Couture, Rizzo, Nogueira, Kharitonov, Mir, Nelson


4768115.gif
giphy.gif
tumblr_nijcfegIas1u2ragso1_500.gif
 
Aspinall and presumably if hes still got it Jones beat him.

Blaydes, Pav, Volkov, Jailton could all potentially trouble him but he probably wins more than he loses against that list.

I dont think Gane has the takedown defence or power to win, and Stipe is old and inactive.
 
I would favour Aspinall over him. Miočić from 3-4 years ago as well, not sure how he looks now. Everyone else I favour the warmaster by IVth crusade.
 
i think he dogwalks Almeida. he could beat Volkov easily too if he gets it to the ground. the others are harder to pick but interesting matchups nonetheless.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Aspinall and presumably if hes still got it Jones beat him.

Blaydes, Pav, Volkov, Jailton could all potentially trouble him but he probably wins more than he loses against that list.

I dont think Gane has the takedown defence or power to win, and Stipe is old and inactive.
My thoughts exactly.
 
