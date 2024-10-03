Jose Aldo damaged people so badly they wondered if their body would feel things again. Others wondered when the pain would stop.

don't ask
@Leviticus posted this article and it needs it's own thread because it is fucking wild. I knew Jose kicked legs, but I didn't know about the damage he left people to deal with.
These are some of the most interesting quotes from an article full of them:
Chris Mickle:
Uriah Faber:
Kenny Florian:
Jonathan Brookins:
Uriah also had another quote about Jose knocking him down with a flying knee to the sternum and then having sternum pain for years. Brookins also had a funny quote about the first time he met Aldo: he always got up earlier than everyone else to use the treadmill and one day he found Aldo there before him and he was angry that someone was hungrier than him.
It's a solid read.
