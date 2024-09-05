Media Jorge Masvidal targets UFC return, after big fights "they'll be begging me to fight for the title"

Jorge Masvidal ‘100%’ returning to MMA, UFC next: ‘They’ll be begging me to fight for the title’​

Jorge Masvidal isn’t planning to re-retire.

The inaugural Baddest Motherf*cker (BMF) champion, Masvidal, ended his brief retirement to rematch Nate Diaz in a boxing match this past July 2024. Unfortunately for "Gamebred," things didn't go his way as he suffered a majority decision loss.

The loss coincidentally kept Masvidal out of the win column since his BMF coronation against Diaz in November 2019. Despite the run of negative results, the 39-year-old Welterweight veteran isn't done and will return to mixed martial arts (MMA).

“I had a blast doing the boxing, it was fun, it was everything, but there’s just nothing in the world that compares to MMA,” Masvidal told Grind City Media. “There ain’t sh*t in the world like MMA. I just finished up training at American Top Team (ATT) right now and it’s just the funnest thing I’ve ever done in my life. A lot of nights, I went to sleep just missing it, just doing certain training or certain workouts. I f*cking love it, man.

“Definitely 100 percent back to MMA [next],” he continued. “I don’t know when I’m fighting but I’m fighting at either the end of this year or next year.”

Masvidal found himself in a rare position for his Diaz rematch, receiving permission from Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to compete outside the promotion while under contract. Even though Masvidal's come up short in his final four UFC appearances (35-17 overall), he believes a title shot is still within reach.

“When I get the biggest fights that I can possibly get, knock that motherf*cker dead, they’ll be begging me to fight for the title,” Masvidal said. “A title run is never ever out of the question. Especially for somebody as skilled as me.”
Jorge, Nick, Tony and Conor should open their own division at this rate and just battle it out once a year between themselves.
 
DC23 said:
Jorge, Nick, Tony and Conor should open their own division at this rate and just battle it out once a year between themselves.
Tony would fight all 3 of them in one year. Probably get knocked out by all of them too.
 
A 40 year old WW with four straight losses in the last four is absolutely someone that should shake up the current WW division. We should all join in the begging.
 
Every night when he lays down he is desperately praying or begging to wake up in 2019.
 
I find it weird fighters want to leave the UFCc then suddenly they want back in.
 
I could see him getting a title shot without a win. I guess let him get a tune up fight. That he'll lose. And then let him fight for the title.

GordonMMARamsey said:
I could see him getting a title shot without a win. I guess let him get a tune up fight. That he'll lose. And then let him fight for the title.

I dont think that'll happen. UFC may as well give Nate and Nick Diaz title shots, or even McGregor (if he ever came back).


He'll have to fight at least once before getting a gift title shot.
 
