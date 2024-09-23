I'm really excited to watch the MMA fight between Masvidal and Edwards.



In my opinion, nobody ducked anyone else. Masvidal never escaped from Edwards. Edwards never escaped from Masvidal.



It just so happened that Masvidal had to go against Usman for the UFC Welterweight World Championship and Edwards had to go against Nathan Diaz.



After Usman eliminated Masvidal, Covington, and Burns, it was Leon's time.



Let's see what happens between these tough assassins (that are also grizzled veterans of MMA fights).