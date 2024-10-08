Jorge Masvidal in new CNN interview

Mack Yancy
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2022
- Messages
- 3,220
- Reaction score
- 3,419
42 minutes lol someone cliff up this thing The political wisdom of Jorge Masvidal!
I will always love Masvidal for this. Say what you want about him but the man the courage to not shy away from his beliefs.
The reporter offered to call him 'champ' because she mistakenly thought he had the belt at some point.I will always love Masvidal for this. Say what you want about him but the man the courage to not shy away from his beliefs.