Jorge Masvidal in new CNN interview

I will always love Masvidal for this. Say what you want about him but the man the courage to not shy away from his beliefs.
 
Noveltymortar said:
I will always love Masvidal for this. Say what you want about him but the man the courage to not shy away from his beliefs.
I hear this sometimes about not shying away from their beliefs and this sounds better in writing than in actual practice. Tons of people out there have the courage to say the Earth is flat despite evidence that show it is not flat. So maybe some people should have the courage to STFU.

Side note: Can these news organizations please stop with the grifters? Stop giving grifters time. Did we learn nothing from the Dave Chappelle special when he mentioned Ja Rule?

For those that don't know
 
The reporter offered to call him 'champ' because she mistakenly thought he had the belt at some point.
 
