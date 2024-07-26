News Jordan Vucenic steps in to face Guram Kutateladze

Unheralded Truth

After Baton Rouge's own Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady pulled out from his bout with Georgian-Swede Guram Kutateladze,
in comes Jordan Vucenic from Corby Town, England to save Guram's payday:



He's 28 years of age, on a 4 fight win streak, all of those by finish.

THOUGHTS?
 
I saw him fight recently in Cage Warriors. Meh.

Guram should have this if he hasn't fallen off of a cliff yet.
 
Jin Akutsu said:
I saw him fight recently in Cage Warriors. Meh.

Guram should have this if he hasn't fallen off of a cliff yet.
He did, we saw it against Brener and then by him getting tapped in two minutes by Held (grappling comp but still).
 
Vucenic isn't bad, he's a decent last minute replacement and deserves a UFC shot. Hoping Guram finds his mojo though, the guy who debuted in the UFC seems a distant memory.
 
