Unheralded Truth
Brown Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 3,695
- Reaction score
- 6,829
After Baton Rouge's own Abdul-Kareem Al-Selwady pulled out from his bout with Georgian-Swede Guram Kutateladze,
in comes Jordan Vucenic from Corby Town, England to save Guram's payday:
He's 28 years of age, on a 4 fight win streak, all of those by finish.
THOUGHTS?
in comes Jordan Vucenic from Corby Town, England to save Guram's payday:
He's 28 years of age, on a 4 fight win streak, all of those by finish.
THOUGHTS?