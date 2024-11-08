Jones vs Rampage looked nothing like how I remembered it

I

Intermission

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
136
Reaction score
49
I remembered it as Jones dominating Rampage up against the cage and locking him down, and then submitting him.

The reality was Rampage got free and had ample opportunity to strike with Jones and consistently failed to hit his mark.

Do you guys also remember it that way?

Seeing it now, I was somehow more impressed by the striker Jones. Steven Seagal felt Jones looked poor. I remember that too. He didn't look poor. No idea what Seagal was talking about
 
Last edited:
GordoBarraBJJ said:
So you're saying Mandela Effect?
Click to expand...

Yes! Jones overall wrestling dominance in the divison, the way the fight ended, and the fact that Rampage didn't land anything, formed a perception that Rampage was never in the fight. But he was in the fight, he just couldn't land on Jones. Jones was that much better

Bare in mind Rampage smashed Chuck liddell and Chuck thinks he would have beaten Jones

I
 
jon jones humiliated rampage too when he tossed him like a kid lol

rampage even said he was literaly 100 percent with no injuries in that fight
 
I remember Jones looking a full head taller than Rampage. Was absolutely comical how ridiculous the size difference with PED boy was.

Rampage was and is much bigger below the belt though.
 
I remember this being a fairly lackluster fight but hardly a domination for Jones. Rampage fell off a cliff after losing the decision to Forrest (and his legal trouble that followed) and really the Wanderlei KO was an outlier performance in his later career where he was more plodding and undisciplined.

It's actually pretty surprising that Rampage got a title shot after beating Hamill but I guess it was just for name value. As great as Jones' early run was, I feel that this is his one "Stipe win" where the name looks great on his record but Rampage was really not in his prime anymore. Don't forget, Jardine was seconds away from beating Rampage and Rashad easily lay and prayed him not long before as well.

Another fight that people misremember is Jones vs Rashad. Jones dominated so many people in impressive fashion and Rashad looked so terrible for the rest of his career that people just assume that Jones also dominated here when that's not this case. One of the all time worst championship fights
 
orca said:
jon jones humiliated rampage too when he tossed him like a kid lol

rampage even said he was literaly 100 percent with no injuries in that fight
Click to expand...
It's amazing how bad he made him look. Rampage was a beast
 
This fight may be the best example of Jones using his reach advantage (11 inches!) to control distance. In 16 minutes, the heavy majority on the feet at distance, Rampage landed only 16 of 44 significant strikes. Jones was using lots of jabs and kicks to keep Rampage away, setting up the occasional clinch or takedown. Mostly Rampage was so far away from Jones that he wasn't even throwing strikes, much less landing them.
 
JBJ was here said:
This fight may be the best example of Jones using his reach advantage (11 inches!) to control distance. In 16 minutes, the heavy majority on the feet at distance, Rampage landed only 16 of 44 significant strikes. Jones was using lots of jabs and kicks to keep Rampage away, setting up the occasional clinch or takedown. Mostly Rampage was so far away from Jones that he wasn't even throwing strikes, much less landing them.
Click to expand...

By "using his reach advantage to control distance" you mean just stick his fingers outstretched into Rampage's eyes with no punishment like 20 times?

<JonesLaugh>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Oddmonster
Media The Dirtiness of Jon Jones exemplified by the Rampage fight
3 4 5
Replies
98
Views
3K
WildShrimper
WildShrimper

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,251,712
Messages
56,474,052
Members
175,241
Latest member
GetSomeSuga

Share this page

Back
Top