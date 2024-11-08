Jones vs Rampage looked nothing like how I remembered it

I remember this being a fairly lackluster fight but hardly a domination for Jones. Rampage fell off a cliff after losing the decision to Forrest (and his legal trouble that followed) and really the Wanderlei KO was an outlier performance in his later career where he was more plodding and undisciplined.



It's actually pretty surprising that Rampage got a title shot after beating Hamill but I guess it was just for name value. As great as Jones' early run was, I feel that this is his one "Stipe win" where the name looks great on his record but Rampage was really not in his prime anymore. Don't forget, Jardine was seconds away from beating Rampage and Rashad easily lay and prayed him not long before as well.



Another fight that people misremember is Jones vs Rashad. Jones dominated so many people in impressive fashion and Rashad looked so terrible for the rest of his career that people just assume that Jones also dominated here when that's not this case. One of the all time worst championship fights