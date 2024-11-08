Jones vs Rampage looked nothing like how I remembered it

Intermission
I remembered it as Jones dominating Rampage up against the cage and locking him down, and then submitting him.
The reality was Rampage got free and had ample opportunity to strike with Jones and consistently failed to hit his mark.
Do you guys also remember it that way?
Seeing it now, I was somehow more impressed by the striker Jones. Steven Seagal felt Jones looked poor. I remember that too. He didn't look poor. No idea what Seagal was talking about
