I saw that this fight was free via YouTube, it's been years since I saw this fight but I member all the hype only to be disappointed, because it was an average fight and I never paid for a card after that one, so here are my thoughts after watching this years later :



1) DC had a good gameplan, he did a great job getting inside Jones's reach, he didn't let him pick him apart on the outside as much as others (looking at you Rashad)

2) I scored it 49-46 with DC only getting round 2, I can see DC getting round 3, but I like giving champs the nod in closer rounds

3) Really curious as to how a rematch would of gone at HW, DC's weakness is shots to the body and Jones did a great job at exposing that, cutting weight hurts your body, etc.

4) I was surprised that Jones took down DC 3 times, I figured they would each get 1 TD, in which DC did but couldn't hold him at all

5) DC's cardio failed him, he clearly tired out after round 3

6) DC was clearly Jones's 2nd toughest fight in his first reign has champ (his prime), Maybe some sort of Gus/DC combo would of been the answer to Jones, Gus exposed Jones's bad boxing and had the reach to take advantage of it