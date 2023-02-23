Rewatch Jones vs DC 1 recap after a rewatch

I saw that this fight was free via YouTube, it's been years since I saw this fight but I member all the hype only to be disappointed, because it was an average fight and I never paid for a card after that one, so here are my thoughts after watching this years later :

1) DC had a good gameplan, he did a great job getting inside Jones's reach, he didn't let him pick him apart on the outside as much as others (looking at you Rashad)
2) I scored it 49-46 with DC only getting round 2, I can see DC getting round 3, but I like giving champs the nod in closer rounds
3) Really curious as to how a rematch would of gone at HW, DC's weakness is shots to the body and Jones did a great job at exposing that, cutting weight hurts your body, etc.
4) I was surprised that Jones took down DC 3 times, I figured they would each get 1 TD, in which DC did but couldn't hold him at all
5) DC's cardio failed him, he clearly tired out after round 3
6) DC was clearly Jones's 2nd toughest fight in his first reign has champ (his prime), Maybe some sort of Gus/DC combo would of been the answer to Jones, Gus exposed Jones's bad boxing and had the reach to take advantage of it
 
Lost me right here.
Whenever won the round won the round.
When they are in the cage they are on neutral ground.
Gotta stop parroting this autistic nonsense.
 
DC and Jones never fought so I don't know what are you talking about.

PicoJones vs DC - yeah that happened.
First fight - Coco Bones won by PEDs. You must be crazy if you think he wasn't pulsing in that fight
Second fight - JBJ had mental edge..and PEDs too.

It's shame that we never had clean prime Jones vs prime DC.
 
DC had the right approach in the second fight, but I guess his ego got the better of him. Jones has a serious weakness to dirty boxing. If DC had taken a bit more of a Couture approach, I think he could have broken him down for a late TKO, but c'est la vie.
 
I agree
 
I sometimes wonder what clean Jones vs horse meat DC would have looked like, flip the script.
 
It's hilarious that DC's fans claim he was clean against his toughest most hated nemesis despite of what his highly suspcious test results vs Jones expose, the same man who had no trouble cheating in weigh ins and literally blinding an opponent in 3 different fights to win. Gotta love the hypocrisy.
 
Gust was the answer to beat Jones if he mildly tweeked his game or did things different he could of got the decision or possibly a finish. When he rematched Jones he was on the decline and Jones improved.
 
I remember DC tried so hard to take Jones down and was so proud he got it but Jones popped back up. DC was defeated once Jones took him down he was so sure he was the supeior wrestler do to his wrestling resume but Jones a Community College Wrestler brutally owned Cormier.

DC even said Jones wont take him down at all before the fight. DCs ship sank once Jones got that first takedown
 
Stipe exposed this too at HW. So cutting weight has nothing to do with it, I don't think DC response well to body shot at any weight-class.
 
Jones was on steroids and was much larger than DC. He timed his first TD perfectly on DC though and then took him down when he was gassed. Taking down someone doesn’t mean you’re a better wrestler, even Volk took Islam down. It’s control on the ground and scrambles is what makes you a good wrestler, jones couldn’t keep DC down at all either
 
And Mir had done it too years earlier.

TastyAnimatedInexpectatumpleco-max-1mb.gif

PinkFastAlaskajingle-max-1mb.gif


DC's always hated body shots. It's why he knew exactly what Jones was talking about when Jon referenced it. And still fell for it anyways as he was more worried about absorbing one clean than anything else and so instead took a headkick clean.

Let them pretend though that HW DC was some mythically different fighter capable of beating Jones though.
 
Not arguing against; but it's hard to imagine since (and feel free to correct me,) I don't ever recall seeing JBJ wobbled or "in trouble."

We've definitely seen him getting beaten to the punch; but something has to be said for his ability (yes we know that it may've been PEDs) to dig deep even when he's busted up.

I'll cite that spinning elbow that tagged Gus and stopped the latter's forward momentum and had (if I remember right) changed the momentum of the fight.
 
You keep saying Jones is larger but he is only larger in height and reach. He was never heavier than DC in weight. DC had 15lbs on Jones generally. DC is confirmed the heaviest, light heavyweight ever coming in a fight at 236lbs before.
 
Jones has a much bigger frame than DC combined with the height and reach = larger
 
The most amusing aspect (IMO) is the fact that he called the shot that he got KO'd with; albeit it wasn't until their rematch.

Did Jones even try to throw that head kick in their first outing?
It's almost as if Jackson's was like "hey remember that thing that we couldn't do last time because he said he'd be expecting it so wouldn't work? You think he forgot?"
 
