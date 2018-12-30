Jones struggles against fighters his size

Lets be clear here, jones does not have issues with fighters his size, he has issues with certain fighters who have traits that negate his traits.



Jones is a fighter who has learned to fight long and that is his comfort zone. Jones also is a wrestler that has become a striker. When you negate his wrestling and take away his ability to fight long than you will give him problems until jones can adjust.



Just being his size means nothing, you need to have complimentary skills to beat him. Jones quickest win was against a man his physical size in Vera. That was because Vera lacked the ability to negate jones wrestling.



If you cannot stop jones wrestling you will not beat him regardless of your reach or size.