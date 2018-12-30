  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Jones struggles against fighters his size

We hear this alot regarding his height "size"
he struggled with OSP, Bonnar and Gus

Is this still the narrative since it took Jones 3 rounds to brutally finish Gus?
 
He doesnt like boxing with taller opponents it seems like but it is MMA and his kicking game has gotten a lot better. He makes up for his boxing with his wrestling and kicking. He just uses every tool he has, and makes up for any flaws he has.
 
Lol hopefully Gus fans will finally stfu, melas is doing his best damage control atm lmfao
 
Well the reach advantage was pretty fucking big over Gus so this narrative that they’re similar size is false.
Then he basically ducked the notion of trying out HW in the post fight interview with joe. He’s only interested in HW if it’s a free win and big payday vs Brock. He basically said dc has to come back down to fight him at lhw instead of Jon going up.
 
Has Jones ever fought anyone who's taller and has a longer reach?
 
Wasn't Vera like 6'3? No problem there.

And Jones got it done in three didn't he?
 
The narrative is "Jones is a cheating scumbag"
 
Wasn't Vera like 6'3? No problem there.

And Jones got it done in three didn't he?
Jon Jones: 6'4 with 84.5 inch reach.
Brandon Vera: 6'3 with 76 inch reach.

Jon Jones has a fairly significant reach advantage.
 
We hear this alot regarding his height "size"
he struggled with OSP, Bonnar and Gus

Is this still the narrative since it took Jones 3 rounds to brutally finish Gus?
The narrative is that Jon is a cheater.
 
Lol hopefully Gus fans will finally stfu, melas is doing his best damage control atm lmfao
This was his best chance, and he didn't get it done, end of story. The door is closed there. DC should just walk away too, I prefer he end his career at HW winning than moving back down to lose. Jones is the LHW champ till he self-destructs or gets popped again.
 
I don't know how Jones 'struggled' with OSP, it was a unanimous 50-45. He was just off his game. He turned pro 9 months before fighting Bonnar, dominated him for 2 rounds then got tired and got vaguely outpointed in the last round. Gus was the only 'tall' fighter who gave him real trouble. He wrecked Vera and controlled Glover until the finish.
 
He does. thats why he takes steroids. To give him the advantage against superior fighters like gus and cormier.
 
Well the reach advantage was pretty fucking big over Gus so this narrative that they’re similar size is false.
Then he basically ducked the notion of trying out HW in the post fight interview with joe. He’s only interested in HW if it’s a free win and big payday vs Brock. He basically said dc has to come back down to fight him at lhw instead of Jon going up.
so it's reach now that gives him an advantage?

the narrative up to yesterday was "he struggles with fighters his size"

moving goal post
 
Lets be clear here, jones does not have issues with fighters his size, he has issues with certain fighters who have traits that negate his traits.

Jones is a fighter who has learned to fight long and that is his comfort zone. Jones also is a wrestler that has become a striker. When you negate his wrestling and take away his ability to fight long than you will give him problems until jones can adjust.

Just being his size means nothing, you need to have complimentary skills to beat him. Jones quickest win was against a man his physical size in Vera. That was because Vera lacked the ability to negate jones wrestling.

If you cannot stop jones wrestling you will not beat him regardless of your reach or size.
 
This whole struggled with OSP thing is getting repetitive and sad. He 50-45 him like it was nothing. Just because he didn’t finish him doesn’t mean he struggled.
 
He basically said dc has to come back down to fight him at lhw instead of Jon going up.
He has a win over DC and brutally knocked him out in the other fight. DC is the one that needs the Jones fight, not the other way around. DC gave up his belt to Jon instead of fighting him. If Jones goes to HW, it should be for an interesting fight against someone like Stipe or Cain. Not to fight a guy who he knocked out and decisively beat. I have no interest in seeing a fat and slow HW DC get beat up by a guy that has owned him so far. I don't know why anyone would want to see that.
 
