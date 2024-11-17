  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jones is at the exact phase of his career Fedor was getting besmirched in Strikeforce

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jul 19, 2021
Messages
2,980
Reaction score
2,533
I will say it respectfully. I will refrain from saying things like aint no way Jones gets faced down assed up by any form of MW Hendo. I will not address being beaten to pudding by Bigfoot. The skill and conditioning Jones has displayed at this age is superior than what we saw from the Fedor that came to the US. Is there any strong argument that can be made between the two other than asterisks? Bear in mind I was kind and didn’t mention getting beaten half to death by Brett Rogers before narrowly escaping
 
I love Jones, but Fedor wasn’t taking off years at a time due to PED suspensions… he was in the trenches his whole career.


Don’t be a casual.

<Fedor23>
 
I think he's already the Undisputed GOAT. But if he sticks around for 2 more fights and beats Aspinall and Poatan, I think that will forever cement him as the GOAT.

I think it's going to be impossible for someone to come along and top Jones accomplishments.
 
Fact Checker said:
That is a fair point I just present entertaining questions in an entertaining manner
 
Fact Checker said:
I will say again though sherbro there is no way he gets beaten by the caliber of opponent Fedor was battered by
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
Fedor had more fights against the highest competition in 4-5 years than Jones has had his entire career.
I think if we compare the top 10 of each it would tell a competitive tale. The fact is by the time Fedor was 32 he was a shell
 
Mind Mine said:
I will say again though sherbro there is no way he gets beaten by the caliber of opponent Fedor was battered by
Could be a point, but we’ll never know since Fedor wasn’t fighting opponents while enhanced.


If Fedor was given the privilege of juicing while fighting guys following a strict set of rules then I’m sure he would’ve looked like the terminator.

Jones always had Dana, the UFC brass, and corrupt scumbag Jeff Novitzky covering his tracks for a big part of his career.

I’m being reasonable and fair in my argument since you seem to be eager to discredit a legend.
 
Wasn’t Fedor turning 33 and Jon is turning 38? At this point. Fedor was getting his head knocked off by Maldonado at this point if age is the basis.

Also Jon would be ridiculed for fighting Goodridge, Lindland, 40+ Coleman, Hendo, Rizzo and others.

He would get laughed off if he fought pro wrestlers and smaller / fat Japanese cans as filler between sparse title defense.

Fedor is my HW GOAT, this is apples and oranges tbh.

Also SF and Bellator have terrible testing policies no need to mention anywhere else he fought where they don’t exist or cheating was encouraged. Overeem was being fed steroids by the guy who was testing him there and immediately popped in the UFC (fighting everywhere Fedor did juiced to the gills)…….. we never seen Fedor in a stringent testing environment. Just M-1 propaganda.

HW’s seemed to have infinite cardio and ability in PRIDE that vanished in orgs that tested.
 
Fact Checker said:
I am just not the guy to talk steroids to Ive had a cycle of TRT or 20 in my life. Felt wonderful and if I was a fighter and could extend my career and get away with it a fight’s a fight. I don’t care. You can’t make me. The rules are simple no bite no nuts. Anything else other than eyes I don’t give a solid fuck
 
Fact Checker said:
Hear me out when i say this... dont you think when fedor did have the can fights ( yes he was still the best even doing so) cant taking yhose kinda fights here and there, be counted as sitting at home? I mean, beating the zulus and hong man choi does not raise stock one bit. He might as well just been sitting at home on the couch himself
 
Mind Mine said:
I don’t even believe a 45 year old Jones loses to prime Bigfoot or Hendo to be quite honest friend
Hes not even gonna fight at that age. So we'll never know.

Fedor fought at like 46 almost 2 years ago.
 
