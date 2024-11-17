Jones is at the exact phase of his career Fedor was getting besmirched in Strikeforce

Mind Mine
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jul 19, 2021
- Messages
- 2,980
- Reaction score
- 2,533
I will say it respectfully. I will refrain from saying things like aint no way Jones gets faced down assed up by any form of MW Hendo. I will not address being beaten to pudding by Bigfoot. The skill and conditioning Jones has displayed at this age is superior than what we saw from the Fedor that came to the US. Is there any strong argument that can be made between the two other than asterisks? Bear in mind I was kind and didn’t mention getting beaten half to death by Brett Rogers before narrowly escaping