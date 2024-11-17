Jones is at the exact phase of his career Fedor was getting besmirched in Strikeforce

Wasn’t Fedor turning 33 and Jon is turning 38? At this point. Fedor was getting his head knocked off by Maldonado at this point if age is the basis.



Also Jon would be ridiculed for fighting Goodridge, Lindland, 40+ Coleman, Hendo, Rizzo and others.



He would get laughed off if he fought pro wrestlers and smaller / fat Japanese cans as filler between sparse title defense.



Fedor is my HW GOAT, this is apples and oranges tbh.



Also SF and Bellator have terrible testing policies no need to mention anywhere else he fought where they don’t exist or cheating was encouraged. Overeem was being fed steroids by the guy who was testing him there and immediately popped in the UFC (fighting everywhere Fedor did juiced to the gills)…….. we never seen Fedor in a stringent testing environment. Just M-1 propaganda.



HW’s seemed to have infinite cardio and ability in PRIDE that vanished in orgs that tested.