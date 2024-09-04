Media Jon Jones flexes his accomplishments in picture with secret message

Hahaha what a foolio
 
All right then. Better callout Tom Aspinall for a fight.
 
I mean, whatever it takes to get him to admit it right?
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Whoever made that picture and got Jon to post/retweet it is a genius.

Also Jon is ducking Tom Aspinall and any Jones fan that thinks otherwise is delusional and has brain rot.
Yeah we all know he will duck him but technically it's not an official ducking yet since UFC hasn't offered Jones the fight yet lol.
 
Jon will be talking to the inmates about this 25 years from now when he's in prison.
 
svmr_db said:
Yeah we all know he will duck him but technically it's not an official ducking yet since UFC hasn't offered Jones the fight yet lol.
How quickly do you think Dana will change his tune on Jon when he refuses to take the Aspinall fight after November?
 
lol he deleted the tweet


but as we know....NOTHING ever gets truly deleted on the internet
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Whoever made that picture and got Jon to post/retweet it is a genius.

Also Jon is ducking Tom Aspinall and any Jones fan that thinks otherwise is delusional and has brain rot.
There’s an interview where jones says he has one more fight with stipe and he’s done. This came out before Tom won his interim belt. Dana white said Jon vs stipe is next no matter who wins Sergei vs Tom. How is Jon ducking Tom when the ufc is continuing exactly what they said they were going to do? How does one duck a fight they were never offered?
 
