Not a Jones fan and never really was, but it seems like Jones fans have the best amateur video makers.



If he just embraced his evil side he would have been such a fan favorite lol. Prime Jones was the most vicious, violent, and psychopathic fighter we have seen so far imo.

From the elbows to the eye pokes and oblique kicks, the guy was just a natural fighter. I remember when he cranked glover shoulder and hyperextended rampages knee. The guy really is favored by the devil hahah









