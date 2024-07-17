Jon Jones cannot drink alcohol as per the court

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones pleads not guilty to misdemeanour charges UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has entered a plea of “not guilty” to two misdemeanour charges stemming from an alleged incident involving two anti-doping officers.

Sorry if this is a re-post, but Jon Jones plead not guilty today in court, and the judge allowed him to be released with the court-imposed condition that he not drink alcohol, take any illicit drugs, and not possess firearms until his case is resolved.I'm sure Dana White is feeling pretty uneasy about those conditions. I'm highly suspicious of whether Jon Jones can keep from violating those conditions until his trial.