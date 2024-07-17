Jon Jones cannot drink alcohol as per the court

Sorry if this is a re-post, but Jon Jones plead not guilty today in court, and the judge allowed him to be released with the court-imposed condition that he not drink alcohol, take any illicit drugs, and not possess firearms until his case is resolved.

I'm sure Dana White is feeling pretty uneasy about those conditions. I'm highly suspicious of whether Jon Jones can keep from violating those conditions until his trial.

www.sportsnet.ca

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones pleads not guilty to misdemeanour charges

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has entered a plea of “not guilty” to two misdemeanour charges stemming from an alleged incident involving two anti-doping officers.
WoozyFailGuy said:
He has to finger mens buttholes sober now?
He has to do everything sober now. And I don't see any trial date listed, so he could be waiting 6+ months for a trial and he has to remain sober the whole time.
 
He'll have to keep topping up on the altar wine
 
Sadly, they won't be checking up on him like the drug testers do. The only way he gets caught is if he's drunk, coked up and carrying firearms in a way that attracts police attention.
 
Well this is bound to end up well...
 
