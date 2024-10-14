Media Jon Jones brings man responsible for Dana White’s body transformation into UFC 309 camp

‘Honored and humbled’… Jon Jones brings man responsible for Dana White’s body transformation into UFC 309 camp

Jon Jones adds another industry expert to his UFC 309 camp.
Ahead of the UFC 309 main event, Jon Jones has left no stone unturned to ensure that he emerges with the win and his (almost) perfect record intact.

Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson, former world champion boxer Joseph Parker, and renowned nutritionist George Lockheart have all been helping ‘Bones’ prepare for his latest bout.
 
