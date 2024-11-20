Jon and Khabib basically have the same record

I believe 29 fights, undefeated (if you exclude that stupid DQ that's not even a foul anymore), GOAT status, around the same age. I know some people are going to say Khabib's pre-UFC record is padded it with cans, but I don't think it really matters.



Khabib has put on a considerable amount of weight since he retired, probably weighs around 210 lbs. I was thinking, since Jon wants to continue to cement his legacy, he should call Khabib out of retirement if the Alex Pereirra fight never gets made. I think they match up pretty well despite the incredible size, reach and height disadvantage. I do think Khabib has the advantage in the wrestling department.



The only thing standing in the way of this is if Khabib started acting like an asshole. Otherwise, he is definitely someone Jon would want to do business with.