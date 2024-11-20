  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Jon and Khabib basically have the same record

TITS

TITS

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2013
Messages
25,977
Reaction score
20,038
I believe 29 fights, undefeated (if you exclude that stupid DQ that's not even a foul anymore), GOAT status, around the same age. I know some people are going to say Khabib's pre-UFC record is padded it with cans, but I don't think it really matters.

Khabib has put on a considerable amount of weight since he retired, probably weighs around 210 lbs. I was thinking, since Jon wants to continue to cement his legacy, he should call Khabib out of retirement if the Alex Pereirra fight never gets made. I think they match up pretty well despite the incredible size, reach and height disadvantage. I do think Khabib has the advantage in the wrestling department.

The only thing standing in the way of this is if Khabib started acting like an asshole. Otherwise, he is definitely someone Jon would want to do business with.
 
giphy.gif
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
One has more title defenses than the other has UFC fights
Click to expand...

Khabib has 13 fights UFC and the same amount of title defenses as Alex, who only has 10 UFC fights. Plus, Khabib is also a family man.
 
Last edited:
Jon has more title wins in a row than Khabib even had UFC fights.

Don't ever compare them.
 
Biggest mistake guys are making when trying to fight Jones is being assholes. Francis Ngannou is the hugest asshole. So much so, even Dana White finds him distasteful as a person.
IMG_6903.jpeg
I can’t keep up this bit. He’s a damn treasure.
 
Khabib is a literal manlet. Average teenager from Bulgarian high school wrecks him. Jones has basketball player reach. Get real.
 
TITS said:
I believe 29 fights, undefeated (if you exclude that stupid DQ that's not even a foul anymore), GOAT status, around the same age. I know some people are going to say Khabib's pre-UFC record is padded it with cans, but I don't think it really matters.

Khabib has put on a considerable amount of weight since he retired, probably weighs around 210 lbs. I was thinking, since Jon wants to continue to cement his legacy, he should call Khabib out of retirement if the Alex Pereirra fight never gets made. I think they match up pretty well despite the incredible size, reach and height disadvantage. I do think Khabib has the advantage in the wrestling department.

The only thing standing in the way of this is if Khabib started acting like an asshole. Otherwise, he is definitely someone Jon would want to do business with.
Click to expand...
Technically Jon is actually 30 and 0.. by that logi
And there records could not be considered the same at all as Jon has more UFC title fight defences than khabib has even competed and faught in the UFC only 13 or 14 fights...
 
Jones went up to 260lb at one point and still had lean arms and legs. We might as well put Frankie Edgar vs Brock Lesnar
 
khabib v jones....thats a legacy fight!

Jones sees fighter legacy like hes the highlander....defeat the opponent and absorb their powers, attributes and legacy
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,825
Messages
56,544,066
Members
175,278
Latest member
zuheirrhodust

Share this page

Back
Top