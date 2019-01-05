Joke thread

Post your best/favorite jokes. I'll kick it off with one, and will add more later if this thread has any steam. This one I call 'the Mexican and the Bicycle.'



A policeman was working on the border between Mexico and the United States. One day, a Mexican arrived on a bicycle. The man had a large bag on his back, and the policeman was sure that he was smuggling something, so he asked the man to open the bag. (What do you think was inside?)



Inside the bag there was only sand. The policeman poured all the sand onto the ground but there was nothing else in the bag, so he let the man go.



For the next three years this happened twice a week. The Mexican arrived on a bicycle carrying a bag of sand. The policeman was more and more sure that the man was smuggling something, but he could never catch him.



Years later the policeman retired. One night he was drinking in a bar when the Mexican came in. The policeman bought the Mexican a drink. They were sitting and talking together when the policeman said: ‘You can tell me now. I’m retired and it doesn’t matter anymore. I know that you were smuggling for three years. What was it?’



The Mexican smiled and said...

































































































































































































































































































































































































































































"Bicycles."