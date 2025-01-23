  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Johnny Walker talks injury, camp change from SBG to Vegas

"...I spent the last four years in Ireland training at SBG under John Kavanagh. Then I moved country, I brought my wife, my baby, and my dog to a new country, a new house. I had to finish the house, make a lot of bags and aside of that, I started a training camp in a new environment with new coaching and new training partners. It was a lot."

Johnny Walker details injury that forced him out of UFC 311, recent camp change

Withdrawing from UFC 311 was a tough pill to swallow for Johnny Walker.
been saying for while that he needed to get away from SBG. hopefully it's not too late for him.
 
He's still young but man has he already been knocked out cold a bunch already. 6 KO losses
 
