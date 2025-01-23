Johnny Walker talks injury, camp change from SBG to Vegas

Johnny Walker details injury that forced him out of UFC 311, recent camp change Withdrawing from UFC 311 was a tough pill to swallow for Johnny Walker.

"...I spent the last four years in Ireland training at SBG under John Kavanagh. Then I moved country, I brought my wife, my baby, and my dog to a new country, a new house. I had to finish the house, make a lot of bags and aside of that, I started a training camp in a new environment with new coaching and new training partners. It was a lot."been saying for while that he needed to get away from SBG. hopefully it's not too late for him.