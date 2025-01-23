Johnny Walker talks injury, camp change from SBG to Vegas

werepig
"...I spent the last four years in Ireland training at SBG under John Kavanagh. Then I moved country, I brought my wife, my baby, and my dog to a new country, a new house. I had to finish the house, make a lot of bags and aside of that, I started a training camp in a new environment with new coaching and new training partners. It was a lot."
been saying for while that he needed to get away from SBG. hopefully it's not too late for him.
Johnny Walker details injury that forced him out of UFC 311, recent camp change
Withdrawing from UFC 311 was a tough pill to swallow for Johnny Walker.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
