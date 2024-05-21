BoxerMaurits
Heavyweight Boxing prospect Johnny ‘The Romford Bull’ Fisher will take on ‘The Savage’ Alen Babić on July 6
On Saturday July 6th, all eyes will be on London’s Copper Box Arena as Heavyweight powerhouses Johnny Fisher and Alen Babić headline in a high-stakes fight that promises absolute fireworks and marks a pivotal moment in both fighters’ careers.
Johnny Fisher, known as ‘The Romford Bull’, hails from Romford, England. He’s the son of the famous ‘Big John’ Fisher, renowned for his love of Chinese takeaway and his assertive catchphrase, ‘BOSH’.
Johnny’s journey as a professional boxer began with a thunderous debut in February 2021, gaining attention for his explosive style and knockout power.
Despite a brief amateur career, Fisher has quickly risen through the pro ranks, securing KO after KO and capturing the BBBofC Southern Area Heavyweight title last August, showcasing his potential as a legitimate contender in the Heavyweight division.
At just 25 years old, Johnny enters a challenging main-event this Saturday that will test his skills against a seasoned opponent and fellow knockout artist.
Opposing Fisher will be Alen Babić, a Croatian boxer known as ‘The Savage’.
Babić burst onto the professional scene in July 2019 and has since made a name for himself. His amateur pedigree, highlighted by stellar performances in national championships and international tournaments, laid the foundation for his professional career.
With an impressive record of victories over seasoned contenders, Alen Babić’s journey from the amateur ranks culminated in a challenge for the WBC Bridgerweight title in 2023.
Presented by Matchroom Boxing under the stewardship of boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, this event has captured the attention of fight fans around the world.
Don’t miss this thrilling clash, as Johnny Fisher aims to solidify his place in the Heavyweight division with another impressive performance this weekend!
The event will be available on DAZN worldwide, starting at 2pm ET, 11am PT, 7pm BST, 20:00 CET on Saturday July 6th.
Maurits School (@BoxerMaurits) from MainEventNL will be in attendance to witness Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babić at the Copper Box, or as we now call it, the Copper BOSH.
Stay tuned to our socials for live event coverage of Fisher vs Babić !
Full Fightcard:
