RBR Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babić, Sat. July 6 at 2pm ET/11am PT/ 20:00 CET, RBR Thread (DAZN)

Who wins?

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
1720022985475.jpeg



Heavyweight Boxing prospect Johnny ‘The Romford Bull’ Fisher will take on ‘The Savage’ Alen Babić on July 6

On Saturday July 6th, all eyes will be on London’s Copper Box Arena as Heavyweight powerhouses Johnny Fisher and Alen Babić headline in a high-stakes fight that promises absolute fireworks and marks a pivotal moment in both fighters’ careers.

Johnny Fisher, known as ‘The Romford Bull’, hails from Romford, England. He’s the son of the famous ‘Big John’ Fisher, renowned for his love of Chinese takeaway and his assertive catchphrase, ‘BOSH’.
Johnny’s journey as a professional boxer began with a thunderous debut in February 2021, gaining attention for his explosive style and knockout power.
Despite a brief amateur career, Fisher has quickly risen through the pro ranks, securing KO after KO and capturing the BBBofC Southern Area Heavyweight title last August, showcasing his potential as a legitimate contender in the Heavyweight division.

At just 25 years old, Johnny enters a challenging main-event this Saturday that will test his skills against a seasoned opponent and fellow knockout artist.

Opposing Fisher will be Alen Babić, a Croatian boxer known as ‘The Savage’.
Babić burst onto the professional scene in July 2019 and has since made a name for himself. His amateur pedigree, highlighted by stellar performances in national championships and international tournaments, laid the foundation for his professional career.
With an impressive record of victories over seasoned contenders, Alen Babić’s journey from the amateur ranks culminated in a challenge for the WBC Bridgerweight title in 2023.

Presented by Matchroom Boxing under the stewardship of boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, this event has captured the attention of fight fans around the world.
Don’t miss this thrilling clash, as Johnny Fisher aims to solidify his place in the Heavyweight division with another impressive performance this weekend!

The event will be available on DAZN worldwide, starting at 2pm ET, 11am PT, 7pm BST, 20:00 CET on Saturday July 6th.

Maurits School (@BoxerMaurits) from MainEventNL will be in attendance to witness Johnny Fisher vs Alen Babić at the Copper Box, or as we now call it, the Copper BOSH.
Stay tuned to our socials for live event coverage of Fisher vs Babić ! 🥊






Full Fightcard:

1720259178506.jpeg
 
Johnny, let’s go big bro.
BOSH !! :cool:

Are you nervous for your buddy’s first big test lol

In all seriousness this is a pretty good step up for fisher. Fighting a small HW who will slow down after a few rounds. He’ll have an early storm to weather but a fight he can win if he keeps it tight early. This could be a really good fight. My main concern for this fight is the vast experience difference
 
Very winnable fight for Fisher, and like Jonny said, weather the early storm and I think he gets Babic out of there. However that early storm can be blitzkrieg if you're not prepared properly, so I expect Fisher to have his chin well tested here.
 
Are you nervous for your buddy’s first big test lol

In all seriousness this is a pretty good step up for fisher. Fighting a small HW who will slow down after a few rounds. He’ll have an early storm to weather but a fight he can win if he keeps it tight early. This could be a really good fight. My main concern for this fight is the vast experience difference
Net nervous, but I’m looking forward to it!
I bought myself two tickets via Big John, lol. July 6th will be a fun night
 
I haven't seen Fisher fight but Babic is always entertaining. If you guys are saying this is a good matchup then I look forward to it.
 
hope Fisher wins this, he needs to tighten up a lot though so maybe this could be a wakeup call for him
 
Fisher is the UK project but this match up are perfect to see how he owns pressure. Fisher is natural heavyweight, Babic has better amauter pedigree and more experience. Both are wild... If Fisher catch him it's done, but Babic will imposure his pace and drown him there.
 
@balkanbomber85 @Number 8 @World eater @Trabaho
Hey guys, same question as with Antonio Plazibat: How big of a name is Alen Babić in Croatia? Will the country (read: Croatian combat sports fans) tune in to watch his fight against Johnny Fisher this Saturday? How does his fame compare to other active Croatian fighters like for example Filip Hrgović, Petar Milas, Antonio Plazibat, Ante Delija and Roberto Soldić ? 🇭🇷

I’m wondering because I will attend Fisher vs Babić in London with my ‘little’ brother this weekend. Tomorrow morning we’ll make the drive to England :)



 
Hey guys, same question as with Antonio Plazibat: How big of a name is Alen Babić in Croatia? Will the country (read: Croatian combat sports fans) tune in to watch his fight against Johnny Fisher this Saturday? How does his fame compare to other active Croatian fighters like for example Filip Hrgović, Petar Milas, Antonio Plazibat, Ante Delija and Roberto Soldić ? 🇭🇷

I’m wondering because I will attend Fisher vs Babić in London with my ‘little’ brother this weekend. Tomorrow morning we’ll make the drive to England :)



I don't watch Croatian tv. Everyone knows Mirko. Babic is probably niche. Way below Hrgovic. I don't know who Petar Milas is.
 
Hey guys, same question as with Antonio Plazibat: How big of a name is Alen Babić in Croatia? Will the country (read: Croatian combat sports fans) tune in to watch his fight against Johnny Fisher this Saturday? How does his fame compare to other active Croatian fighters like for example Filip Hrgović, Petar Milas, Antonio Plazibat, Ante Delija and Roberto Soldić ? 🇭🇷

I’m wondering because I will attend Fisher vs Babić in London with my ‘little’ brother this weekend. Tomorrow morning we’ll make the drive to England :)



Well, he is sort of a decent boxer, but nothing special. People have heard of him, sadly not so much because of his record, but because of his ongoing feud with boxing trainer Leonard Pijetraj. This drama garnered attention, there were a lot of news articles about it at the time. Later, he sort of fell off the radar. After his first loss I no longer hear him mentioned so much. The guy had a lot of hot takes like claiming He’s better than Hrgović, that Fury was the best boxer in the world and what not. Later he asked forgiveness for being rude to Pijetraj… idk, sounded weird to me. Long story short, casual people have most likely heard of him, but how many tune in to his fights, I can’t even guess.
 
Well, he is sort of a decent boxer, but nothing special. People have heard of him, sadly not so much because of his record, but because of his ongoing feud with boxing trainer Leonard Pijetraj. This drama garnered attention, there were a lot of news articles about it at the time. Later, he sort of fell off the radar. After his first loss I no longer hear him mentioned so much. The guy had a lot of hot takes like claiming He’s better than Hrgović, that Fury was the best boxer in the world and what not. Later he asked forgiveness for being rude to Pijetraj… idk, sounded weird to me. Long story short, casual people have most likely heard of him, but how many tune in to his fights, I can’t even guess.
Incubator podcast drama. Balkanci. I saw it too. The balkan scene is really on youtube and social media. Outsiders don't get how big Stosic Fabjan was. Or how everyone knows Vaso Bakocevic. It's a natural fit. Balkan people are born trash talkers.
 
Well, he is sort of a decent boxer, but nothing special. People have heard of him, sadly not so much because of his record, but because of his ongoing feud with boxing trainer Leonard Pijetraj. This drama garnered attention, there were a lot of news articles about it at the time. Later, he sort of fell off the radar. After his first loss I no longer hear him mentioned so much. The guy had a lot of hot takes like claiming He’s better than Hrgović, that Fury was the best boxer in the world and what not. Later he asked forgiveness for being rude to Pijetraj… idk, sounded weird to me. Long story short, casual people have most likely heard of him, but how many tune in to his fights, I can’t even guess.
Incubator podcast drama. Balkanci. I saw it too. The balkan scene is really on youtube and social media. Outsiders don't get how big Stosic Fabjan was. Or how everyone knows Vaso Bakocevic. It's a natural fit. Balkan people are born trash talkers.
Allright. Thanks guys!

They had a fun presser today:





 
