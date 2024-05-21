BoxerMaurits said: @balkanbomber85 @Number 8 @World eater @Trabaho

Hey guys, same question as with Antonio Plazibat: How big of a name is Alen Babić in Croatia? Will the country (read: Croatian combat sports fans) tune in to watch his fight against Johnny Fisher this Saturday? How does his fame compare to other active Croatian fighters like for example Filip Hrgović, Petar Milas, Antonio Plazibat, Ante Delija and Roberto Soldić ?



I’m wondering because I will attend Fisher vs Babić in London with my ‘little’ brother this weekend. Tomorrow morning we’ll make the drive to England







Well, he is sort of a decent boxer, but nothing special. People have heard of him, sadly not so much because of his record, but because of his ongoing feud with boxing trainer Leonard Pijetraj. This drama garnered attention, there were a lot of news articles about it at the time. Later, he sort of fell off the radar. After his first loss I no longer hear him mentioned so much. The guy had a lot of hot takes like claiming He’s better than Hrgović, that Fury was the best boxer in the world and what not. Later he asked forgiveness for being rude to Pijetraj… idk, sounded weird to me. Long story short, casual people have most likely heard of him, but how many tune in to his fights, I can’t even guess.