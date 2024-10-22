Johnny Eblen against UFC MWs

NenadRS

NenadRS

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 5, 2012
Messages
402
Reaction score
131
Do not see any recent topic about Johnny Eblen, I really liked his recent fights and fighting style.

He reminded me of Khabib perfomance against Trujillo, when Khabib landed 20+ takedowns.

What do you think, how would he handle top5 in the UFC. He could be problematic for Izzy, Strickland, with his aggressive wrestling, cardio.
 
Bellator's Middle Weight division wasn't very deep. Maybe blame the costly fighters like Gegard Mousasi. UFC have a lot of killers at that weight whether new guys like Bo Nickal or old war horses like Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. That division has Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland... So at first thought I didn't think he would fit into top 10 then I re-thought it and a couple on my top 10 list have not been doing as well as I thought like Michel Pereira. So I feel he would be bottom of top 10 .. then after a hard loss and then does harder training (as needs harder competition to inspire) he could be a real threat to the top.
 
I think he'd have his problems. Top 10 sure, but top 5 for him would be tough with out the right matches at the right timing.
 
True, not many tests in PFL. But still his wrestling seems very hard to stop, curious how Izzy or Strickland would handle his wrestling. Mousasi had problems.

Against Michel Pereira he would do similar as Anthony Hernandez. MW is pretty deep there when I looked better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Hog-train
Reasons Izzy Is Losing
2 3
Replies
54
Views
2K
P4p Islam
P4p Islam
TerraRayzing
So who will get booed and cheered between Izzy and DDP?
2
Replies
26
Views
712
Lights Out 101
Lights Out 101

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,263
Messages
56,379,406
Members
175,192
Latest member
Pound-For-Pound

Share this page

Back
Top