Johnny Eblen against UFC MWs

Bellator's Middle Weight division wasn't very deep. Maybe blame the costly fighters like Gegard Mousasi. UFC have a lot of killers at that weight whether new guys like Bo Nickal or old war horses like Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya. That division has Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland... So at first thought I didn't think he would fit into top 10 then I re-thought it and a couple on my top 10 list have not been doing as well as I thought like Michel Pereira. So I feel he would be bottom of top 10 .. then after a hard loss and then does harder training (as needs harder competition to inspire) he could be a real threat to the top.