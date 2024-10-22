Johnny Eblen against UFC MWs

NenadRS
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Feb 5, 2012
- Messages
- 402
- Reaction score
- 131
Do not see any recent topic about Johnny Eblen, I really liked his recent fights and fighting style.
He reminded me of Khabib perfomance against Trujillo, when Khabib landed 20+ takedowns.
What do you think, how would he handle top5 in the UFC. He could be problematic for Izzy, Strickland, with his aggressive wrestling, cardio.
He reminded me of Khabib perfomance against Trujillo, when Khabib landed 20+ takedowns.
What do you think, how would he handle top5 in the UFC. He could be problematic for Izzy, Strickland, with his aggressive wrestling, cardio.