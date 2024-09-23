Law John Roberts a George Bush Jr appointee was the manchurian judge and setup conditions of absolutely controlling the MAGA court

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2004
Messages
31,817
Reaction score
22,201
New York TImes broke out potentially exposing John Roberts as a MAGA man. Waited for a time when the court is shaped in his vision an zero interest in compromise. With a 6 to 3 court and assume the roll as MAGA chief Justice.

George Bush Jr. likely knew eventually Roberts was going shift into what many thought Mr MAGA. That also explains why Dick Cheney looks like the liberal one.

As he once said he judges balls an strikes it turns out he was handing out walks for Trump. Trump just had to stand there an walk to base.

 
*yawn*
"Bush sr likely knew eventually"

"potentially exposing"

Please.
 
Yea Bush knew MAGA would be a thing he saw it coming about 14 years later when he left office.
 
