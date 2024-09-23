New York TImes broke out potentially exposing John Roberts as a MAGA man. Waited for a time when the court is shaped in his vision an zero interest in compromise. With a 6 to 3 court and assume the roll as MAGA chief Justice.



George Bush Jr. likely knew eventually Roberts was going shift into what many thought Mr MAGA. That also explains why Dick Cheney looks like the liberal one.



As he once said he judges balls an strikes it turns out he was handing out walks for Trump. Trump just had to stand there an walk to base.



