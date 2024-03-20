John Nash says Aldo is only returning at UFC 301 because UFC won't let him box until he finishes his contract

Rumour according to his unnamed sources, @ 8:13 - https://heynottheface.substack.com/...mpaign=post&utm_medium=web&triedRedirect=true

Says Aldo wanted to box on the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson card, but he needed the UFC's permission because he has one fight left on his UFC contract. UFC didn't give him permission, so he's returning to UFC 301 to finish off his contract and be free.

If true, I guess this means he's not looking to get a title shot. I figured Aldo was coming back for one payday and to fight in Rio a last time (instead of retiring in Salt Lake), but it seems it's not even that.

Thoughts?
 
