Opinion John Malone the low profile billionaire pulling CNN strings

Sunflower in support of Ukraine
John Malone worth 10 billion "not a huge amount in today's standards" sits on Discovery/WB board. But having that board seat helps him push for radical changes at CNN. He's seeking to radicalize CNN to lean on FOX for the way they promote right wing politics.

A two year old story but still seeing John's influence in today's CNN.

"
CNN is in flux. It has a new owner, and a new boss, who promises to remake the news channel and has told employees to be prepared for “a time of change.”
Most of those changes have yet to manifest. But one of the first ones — canceling its long-running Reliable Sources show and pushing out anchor Brian Stelter — has already unsettled some CNN employees and viewers.
www.vox.com

Billionaire John Malone loves Fox News. But he owns a piece of CNN.

CNN is now owned by Warner Brothers Discovery, which wants it to change. So does board member and cable TV giant John Malone.
www.vox.com www.vox.com


As I have posted that somehow they claim that MSNBC an CNN are liberal media. Not by a long shot as the people who get their news from cable are aging.

 
Did he just say joy reid was one of the only legitimate news journalists? Holy shit the trump derangement syndrome on this guy. Speak truth to power is something pissies say.
 
And what’s with the article from 2022? cnn hasn’t changed. It was wonderful to see brian stelter fired as well as don lemon, but the article acts like this guy is going to make cnn a conservative network and it is very far from that.
 
nhbbear said:
Did he just say joy reid was one of the only legitimate news journalists? Holy shit the trump derangement syndrome on this guy. Speak truth to power is something pissies say.
No he's saying the only ones defending Democrats unlike FOX that has a hell of a lot more defending Republicans not to mention CNN supposed liberal media.
 
nhbbear said:
And what’s with the article from 2022? cnn hasn’t changed. It was wonderful to see brian stelter fired as well as don lemon, but the article acts like this guy is going to make cnn a conservative network and it is very far from that.
Did you miss where I said older article? Oh CNN changed by a huge amount.

"A two year old story but still seeing John's influence in today's CNN."
 
PEB said:
Did you miss where I said older articles? Oh CNN changed by a huge amount.
Apparently. Sorry. I am a bit delirious because I couldn’t sleep last night. So maybe I am misreading the point of the thread and the article. I misunderstood the connection between the article and the video.


But no, I was correct about what he said about joy reid. He said she is one of five that tell the truth about trump. I hate trump as well, but that dude titus is ridiculously obsessed with trump and has one of the worst cases of tds I have ever seen. Rather than crying and screaming to the sky, he is having an anger response meltdowns.

And I never ever watch the news. Any news
 
I've been pointing this out since it happened.

They could replace everyone on CNN with Fox anchors and the same people would say "see, even far left CNN agrees."
 
Loiosh said:
I've been pointing this out since it happened.

They could replace everyone on CNN with Fox anchors and the same people would say "see, even far left CNN agrees."
I did really not come to realize how bad CNN has become till this election cycle. I usually spend my time on MSNBC, NBC or CBS sometime on FOX just to get their opinion. But CNN supposed liberal media is a dumpster fire Ted must be rolling in his grave.
 
nhbbear said:
Apparently. Sorry. I am a bit delirious because I couldn’t sleep last night. So maybe I am misreading the point of the thread and the article. I misunderstood the connection between the article and the video.


But no, I was correct about what he said about joy reid. He said she is one of five that tell the truth about trump. I hate trump as well, but that dude titus is ridiculously obsessed with trump and has one of the worst cases of tds I have ever seen. Rather than crying and screaming to the sky, he is having an anger response meltdowns.

And I never ever watch the news. Any news
This is what's nice about YouTube is people can launch a video blog an give an opinion. Side note Chris's wife has a niece in the Marines. It's funny when he asks his wife what her niece thinks about Trump's latest negative comments about the military. It was a dozy when he compared the civilian vs Military medals.
 
PEB said:
I did really not come to realize how bad CNN has become till this election cycle. I usually spend my time on MSNBC, NBC or CBS sometime on FOX just to get their opinion. But CNN supposed liberal media is a dumpster fire Ted must be rolling in his grave.
I don't watch any network but they're quoted and referenced all the time. Even if they hadn't come right out and said it, the seismic shift has been incredibly obvious.

Conservatives are married to the "main stream media is liberal" lie, and no amount of evidence to the contrary will get them to admit otherwise.
 
