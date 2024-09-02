PEB
John Malone worth 10 billion "not a huge amount in today's standards" sits on Discovery/WB board. But having that board seat helps him push for radical changes at CNN. He's seeking to radicalize CNN to lean on FOX for the way they promote right wing politics.
A two year old story but still seeing John's influence in today's CNN.
CNN is in flux. It has a new owner, and a new boss, who promises to remake the news channel and has told employees to be prepared for “a time of change.”
Most of those changes have yet to manifest. But one of the first ones — canceling its long-running Reliable Sources show and pushing out anchor Brian Stelter — has already unsettled some CNN employees and viewers.
As I have posted that somehow they claim that MSNBC an CNN are liberal media. Not by a long shot as the people who get their news from cable are aging.
Billionaire John Malone loves Fox News. But he owns a piece of CNN.
CNN is now owned by Warner Brothers Discovery, which wants it to change. So does board member and cable TV giant John Malone.
www.vox.com
