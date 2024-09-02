Apparently. Sorry. I am a bit delirious because I couldn’t sleep last night. So maybe I am misreading the point of the thread and the article. I misunderstood the connection between the article and the video.





But no, I was correct about what he said about joy reid. He said she is one of five that tell the truth about trump. I hate trump as well, but that dude titus is ridiculously obsessed with trump and has one of the worst cases of tds I have ever seen. Rather than crying and screaming to the sky, he is having an anger response meltdowns.



And I never ever watch the news. Any news