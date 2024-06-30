  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

John Anik is an elite level broadcaster. Not debatable.

He’s the greatest broadcaster mma has ever seen.

It’s masterful how he manages to convey an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport without coming off as arrogant.

My dream lineup is Anik, Mauro Ranallo, and one former fighter. I’m f the UFC put a lineup like that together, the quality of the commentary would go absolutely through the roof.
 
All aboot di team fam n fi dat I choose Dan Hellie/ Michael Bisping 🐐💑
 
Quadros > Ranallo.

But yeah, I don’t know tant I’d say Anik is best ever, but he’s really grown on me over the years. Does a lot of research, always professional, always sounds great.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Joe Rogan needs to be replaced. I can't stand how he tries to suck off DC while at the same time trying to compete with him.
The thing that drives me nuts about Rogan is that he talks like someone who spent time in the ring.

He hasn’t. At least at the level he pretends. Jiu Jitsu is nowhere near the level of athleticism that striking arts require. I don’t care if he’s a black belt. He’s never really competed at the savage level the ufc requires.
 
Mauro Ranallo is one of my favorites. Joe and the bald guy that use to be on Bellator and worked for the UFC for like a week. Anik is too much of a dork and corny. Probably at the bottom of my list. I'm sorry probably not what you want to hear.
 
Corrado Soprano said:
Jon ‘both fighters have dealt with custody issues involving their children’ Anik is the GOAT commentator. Only broadcaster brave enough to tell me that ‘It’s Amanda’s eggs inside Nina.’
But that is really the only well known fuck-up Anik has had which is remarkable considering how many events he has covered by now.
 
He’s pretty cringe but I respect his constant professionalism
 
BullyKutta said:
The thing that drives me nuts about Rogan is that he talks like someone who spent time in the ring.

He hasn’t. At least at the level he pretends. Jiu Jitsu is nowhere near the level of athleticism that striking arts require. I don’t care if he’s a black belt. He’s never really competed at the savage level the ufc requires.
He's seen more fights than the others will ever see. Started interviewing people backstage, etc. Top it off with years of training. The closet thing to an actual fighter up there.

I like prefer Dominick Cruz over DC who is a little too silly for my taste. Probably had a few drinks by the time the prelims start.
 
AldoStillGoat said:
Joe Rogan needs to be replaced. I can't stand how he tries to suck off DC while at the same time trying to compete with him.
I think they make a great team

Joe is an expert in all things kicking and is an experienced jiu jitsu practitioner.

DC understands the highest levels of wrestling, is immensely experienced and understands every layer of the fight game on a tangible level incredibly well.

Thing is that they need someone who creates entertainment, on top of having knowledge of the game. There's really nobody who could do that position other than Joe.
 
BullyKutta said:
The thing that drives me nuts about Rogan is that he talks like someone who spent time in the ring.

He hasn’t. At least at the level he pretends. Jiu Jitsu is nowhere near the level of athleticism that striking arts require. I don’t care if he’s a black belt. He’s never really competed at the savage level the ufc requires.
Rogan was a national champion in TKD. He had a ton of matches and was ranked very high in the country at one point. That level of competition isn't a joke.

Pretty much everyone from legit traditional martial artists and elite MMA fighters have given his background respect. He probably understands kicks about as well as anyone.
 
I can't look at Anik the same after noticing his chin implant.

I wonder if it has anything to do with the increased respect he has been getting lately.
 
I enjoyed how emphatically he told everyone to watch Gonzaga vs Erokhin because it was the most boring fight he's ever called.
 
BullyKutta said:
It’s masterful how he manages to convey an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport without coming off as arrogant.
I'm not trying to be funny: he always sounds like he's sitting there reading notes he's prepared in advance. So I think what you're praising him for is his ability to prepare for his job.

Which I agree with (because we've all seen unprepared commentators), but I'm very curious what someone arrogantly reading an encyclopedia would sound like.
 
If it is not debatable, what are we supposed to do here? Agree and move on?
 
