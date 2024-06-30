John Anik is an elite level broadcaster. Not debatable.

BullyKutta
He’s the greatest broadcaster mma has ever seen.
It’s masterful how he manages to convey an encyclopedic knowledge of the sport without coming off as arrogant.
My dream lineup is Anik, Mauro Ranallo, and one former fighter. I’m f the UFC put a lineup like that together, the quality of the commentary would go absolutely through the roof.
