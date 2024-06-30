John Anik is an elite level broadcaster. Not debatable.

AldoStillGoat said: Joe Rogan needs to be replaced. I can't stand how he tries to suck off DC while at the same time trying to compete with him. Click to expand...

I think they make a great teamJoe is an expert in all things kicking and is an experienced jiu jitsu practitioner.DC understands the highest levels of wrestling, is immensely experienced and understands every layer of the fight game on a tangible level incredibly well.Thing is that they need someone who creates entertainment, on top of having knowledge of the game. There's really nobody who could do that position other than Joe.