I am not a fan of pineapple on pizza. My wife loves it. I will eat it if she adds bacon instead of ham. That said, I love anchovies, just not on pizza. I mean i would eat a pizza with anchovies, i just wouldn't pay extra to add them. I do add anchovies to my pizza sauce if i have them on hand from a previous pasta dish, but i don't seek them out for pizza. I actually have half a can leftover from making linguine and clams.