Social Joe Rogan, Dragons, and The View

Just recently, I was thinking about how a "hard sci-fi" writer might tackle dragons. Flight might be a lost cause due to the way their wings are depicted. But maybe there could be a way for them to suck up a petroleum-like liquid, store it, and then simultaneously ignite and spew it. (Not such how to get the ignition to work.)

Anyway, this post is about Joe Rogan, who has lately become a champion of Dragons.

First up, Rogan speculates


Actually, he seems somewhat serious about this.


Well, the gals over at The View have decided that this means Rogan is not trustworthy. Not fully getting her take. Wouldn't gullible or crazy be more apt denunciations?* (Embedded video at link)
www.mediaite.com

‘He Believes in Dragons!’ Joy Behar Fumes About Joe Rogan as a Reliable Media Source — Cites ‘The View’ as a Trustworthy Alternative

The View's Joy Behar accused podcaster Joe Rogan of representing a downturn in media trustworthiness, then claiming Rogan "believes in dragons."
www.mediaite.com www.mediaite.com

In response, Rogan doubles down and declares himself Dragon Believer!









*Unless dragons are real of course.
 
giphy.webp
 
A bunch of ogres complaining about a dragon believer. That's hilarious.
 
honestly, what i should have posted was that "of course, brogan wants to believe in dragons. he could then fly around the world, incinerating all, who disagreed that he wasn't 5'3"
 
