Dragon Believer

Unless dragons are real of course.

Just recently, I was thinking about how a "hard sci-fi" writer might tackle dragons. Flight might be a lost cause due to the way their wings are depicted. But maybe there could be a way for them to suck up a petroleum-like liquid, store it, and then simultaneously ignite and spew it. (Not such how to get the ignition to work.)

Anyway, this post is about Joe Rogan, who has lately become a champion of Dragons. First up, Rogan speculates about this. Well, the gals over at The View have decided that this means Rogan is a dragon believer. Not fully getting her take. Wouldn't gullible or crazy be more apt denunciations?

In response, Rogan doubles down and declares himself