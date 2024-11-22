wwkirk
Just recently, I was thinking about how a "hard sci-fi" writer might tackle dragons. Flight might be a lost cause due to the way their wings are depicted. But maybe there could be a way for them to suck up a petroleum-like liquid, store it, and then simultaneously ignite and spew it. (Not such how to get the ignition to work.)
Anyway, this post is about Joe Rogan, who has lately become a champion of Dragons.
First up, Rogan speculates
Actually, he seems somewhat serious about this.
Well, the gals over at The View have decided that this means Rogan is not trustworthy. Not fully getting her take. Wouldn't gullible or crazy be more apt denunciations?* (Embedded video at link)
In response, Rogan doubles down and declares himself Dragon Believer!
*Unless dragons are real of course.
‘He Believes in Dragons!’ Joy Behar Fumes About Joe Rogan as a Reliable Media Source — Cites ‘The View’ as a Trustworthy Alternative
The View's Joy Behar accused podcaster Joe Rogan of representing a downturn in media trustworthiness, then claiming Rogan "believes in dragons."
In response, Rogan doubles down and declares himself Dragon Believer!
*Unless dragons are real of course.