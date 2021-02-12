Joe Lauzon Update?

Has anyone heard or seen anything on what is next for Joe Lauzon?

He is one of my favorite fighters of all time. Win or lose, his fights are always entertaining.

I know in his last fight, which was October of 2019 he defeated Jonathan Pearce in his hometown, Boston. Dana was expecting him to retire and expressed disappointment when he did not. Lauzon clarified that he told Dana had he lost that fight, he would retire.

At this point I think it is best for him not to fight again, but if he does I know I will be watching.

I think he has a bright future as a trainer as he has been doing so for years.

What do you guys think?
 
Was actually at his last fight in Boston. Was amazing when he won crowd went absolutely nuts. I don’t want to see him fight any young killers but I wouldn’t be opposed to him getting an older guy like Diego or Clay or something like that. I’d be okay with him going out right now though. He’s had an amazing career and he should be in the HOF.
 
On my TUF DVDs was as bonus material a video of him and his brother sparring in their backyard with their parents watching. That was awesome, really looked like they were having fun. Well, this, and the usual older / younger brother relationship...
 
I would've been down to see him fight BJ, had he not been released.
 
He's working on incorporating the interlocking fish smash. He'll be back and in contention soon enough.
 
Never forget when he knocked out jens pulver , the guy is so well rounded and fun to watch. He's one of the fighters that isn't a stereotype and gives mma a good name
 
He has his own gym and was in Mike Rodriguez's corner last week. He's also one of my favorite fighters and I think he'll do great as a head coach.
 
I really liked his approach to coaching his fighter at the last event, despite getting the L and it being a shitty performance.. Massive future in coaching imo. Underrated as fuck dude with his 26 finishes!
 
I really liked his approach to coaching his fighter at the last event, despite getting the L and it being a shitty performance.. Massive future in coaching imo. Underrated as fuck dude with his 26 finishes!
The dude did not even have a fight go to a decision until the 23rd fight of his career and 7th UFC fight when he lost to Sam Stout. Think about that. Insane.
 
The dude did not even have a fight go to a decision until the 23rd fight of his career and 7th UFC fight when he lost to Sam Stout. Think about that. Insane.
I know man, outrageously underrated the more you look into his career.. And he's still pretty youthful in a certain cool way, despite so many wars. 17 Submission wins! only 2 behind the GOAT Do Bronx.
 
He's working on incorporating the interlocking fish smash. He'll be back and in contention soon enough.
You sir, are absolutely correct. Khabib heard about this and abruptly retired. He knows better than to fuck with the INTERLOCKING FISH SMASH!
 
