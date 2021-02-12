Joe Lauzon Update?

Has anyone heard or seen anything on what is next for Joe Lauzon?



He is one of my favorite fighters of all time. Win or lose, his fights are always entertaining.



I know in his last fight, which was October of 2019 he defeated Jonathan Pearce in his hometown, Boston. Dana was expecting him to retire and expressed disappointment when he did not. Lauzon clarified that he told Dana had he lost that fight, he would retire.



At this point I think it is best for him not to fight again, but if he does I know I will be watching.



I think he has a bright future as a trainer as he has been doing so for years.



What do you guys think?