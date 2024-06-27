Meh. If their dating back over 25+ years I can see why, especially when your home value appreciates that much. Just look at the trajectory of mortgage interest rates and home values since the 80’s. In 1981 peak interest rates were over 18% for a 30-year loan (of course home values were much lower back then). In 2020-2021 they went as low as 2.25%. I would have constantly refi (including cash out refis) my mortgage as well. That probably included nearly a handful of HELOC’s too. Between 2013-2020 I’ve done 5 refi’s (on 3 different homes though) and took out 2 mortgages (on 2 different homes) and opened 1 HELOC. I almost refi’d my rental home again too and we almost bought a new home in 2020. That would have been 10 transactions in 10 years. Hypothetically if rates would have dropped even lower I probably would have kept refinancing. In California there is so much competition among non big bank lenders that most don’t charge a bogus “origination fee” and they will compete by offering more lender credits and covering certain fees. So many people could get away with refinancing and made money doing so while lowering their interest rates (when rates kept dropping). People went refi crazy between 2019-2021. The last 2 refi’s I did I made money while dropping my rate. My last one I took a bigger lender credit and my refi amount was about 7k higher then what I owed (without it being considered a cash-out refi). Still got 2.5% at 30 years (I could have gotten 2.375% no points). Made money off the refi and basically took out a small $7k cash-out. I was hoping 30-year rates would get to 2-2.175% (no points), but it never happened. If it did I would have refi’d again.