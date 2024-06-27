White Whale
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2006
- Messages
- 5,816
- Reaction score
- 10,616
https://nypost.com/2024/06/25/real-estate/joe-and-jill-biden-refinanced-their-delaware-home-20-times/
Joe Biden Reportedly Refinanced His Delaware Homes 35 Times Borrowing $6 Million — Expert Asks: 'Why Would Anyone View Their Home As An ATM?'
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden have reportedly used their Delaware properties to secure numerous mortgages and refinanced them 35 times over the past few decades, borrowing $6 million. With an estimated net worth of $10 million, this extensive financial leveraging raises questions...
finance.yahoo.com
Joe and Jill Biden refinanced their Delaware home 20 times — raking in $4.2M from the $350K property
Hail to the cha-ching.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden treated their various Delaware real estate holdings like a personal ATM for years, taking out several mortgages and refinancing a whopping 35 times, according to a report.
The couple, said to boast a net worth of $10 million, allegedly borrowed $6 million on the properties over the decades.
The wheeling and dealing dates back to the late 1970s — shortly after Joe and Jill were married. The pair have negotiated new mortgage or credit deals approximately every 17 months, the Daily Mail reported. The frequent refinancing has raised eyebrows.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense unless they were desperate for cash,” a finance expert commented to the outlet.
The revelations add a layer of intrigue as the President faces scrutiny over his family’s financial past.
The Bidens’ current residence, a mansion purchased in 1996, still has an outstanding $541,000 mortgage nearly three decades later, records show.
The president’s previous Wilmington home, bought in 1975 for $185,000 and offloaded in 1996 for $1.2 million, had 15 mortgages and lines of credit attached to it before being sold to the vice chairman of credit card company MBNA, Delaware’s largest employer, which reportedly hired Hunter Biden that same year.
Why would anyone view their home as an ATM?” LA realtor Tony Mariotti, founder of RubyHome.com, asked the Daily Mail.
“Over time, mortgage fees really add up. Paying off a mortgage… is like a forced savings account that bears modest interest,” Mariotti said.
Records show the Bidens purchased their current four-acre spread for $350,000 in 1996 and have since leveraged it with 20 different home credit agreements and mortgages totaling $4.23 million.
The Bidens think their homes are their personal banks and have refinanced 20 times. They should have more than enough money to not be desperate for cash. Are they doing something illegal or is Biden just bad with handling money?