TempleoftheDog said: But there are other girls, too. Free TS off of two losses in a row??



Are you fucking KIDDING ME?



Which top FLW do you favour her to beat.



She just turned 37 Years old.



Where do you people come from? Click to expand...

Not direct TS obviously, but her name value is apparent.I'd honestly say she's competitive against Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield(if her TDD is still there) as their stand-up isn't the best and they get hit ALOT.Possibly even favor her if she's some semblance of what she was.