Rumored Joanna Jedrzejczyk UNRETIRING For BMF: Women's Belt

I can’t see present day Joanna winning the FLW Title.

But I’m certainly not opposed to her trying, again. Afterall.. she got the same free TS as Shevcheko in that shit division (at the time).
 
QvXhfhU.gif
 
Black9 said:
Honestly if she's even close to what she was, i'd say her vs Grasso is a competitive match.
But there are other girls, too. Free TS off of two losses in a row??

Are you fucking KIDDING ME?

Which top FLW do you favour her to beat?

She just turned 37 Years old.

Where do you people even come from?
 
I'm a fan of the BMF belt as an obscure "occasional when it makes sense " marketing tool; lets not lend it more credibility by adding a second one.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
But there are other girls, too. Free TS off of two losses in a row??

Are you fucking KIDDING ME?

Which top FLW do you favour her to beat.

She just turned 37 Years old.

Where do you people come from?
Not direct TS obviously, but her name value is apparent.

I'd honestly say she's competitive against Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield(if her TDD is still there) as their stand-up isn't the best and they get hit ALOT.

Possibly even favor her if she's some semblance of what she was.
 
As long as they compete for it in Invicta, and keep it TF out of the UFC, I'm all for it.
 
It would be better than a lot of these Fight Night cards.
 
Black9 said:
Honestly if she's even close to what she was, i'd say her vs Grasso is a competitive match.
I'm the biggest JJ stan on here. I want her to stay retired. Her loss to Zhang showed that she can't compete at any level anymore.
 
Black9 said:
Honestly if she's even close to what she was, i'd say her vs Grasso is a competitive match.
Joanna is 37, older than Val, who imo is only having competitive matchups with Grasso because she has declined physically. Joanna in her prime would absolutely beat Grasso though.
 
