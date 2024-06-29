RoyJonesJr
Carti Season
@red
- Joined
- Jun 27, 2010
- Messages
- 8,518
- Reaction score
- 5,728
These guys always back up and lift their leg and still get hit
Fuck that just double down, Alex lands the calf kick and you swing a straight cross onto his chin. Even if you miss you still let the opponent know you aren't just gonna eat these calf kicks
Otherwise you just take calf kicks without making your opponent second guess.
What do you think? Am I coach of the year Sherdog?
Go to 1:11 to see what im talking about, Jiri tries to check it and instead ends up falling because he still gets hit hard. Shoulda just lunged into the Alex with one leg up to throw a punch. Get hit, but hit back.
Fuck that just double down, Alex lands the calf kick and you swing a straight cross onto his chin. Even if you miss you still let the opponent know you aren't just gonna eat these calf kicks
Otherwise you just take calf kicks without making your opponent second guess.
What do you think? Am I coach of the year Sherdog?
Go to 1:11 to see what im talking about, Jiri tries to check it and instead ends up falling because he still gets hit hard. Shoulda just lunged into the Alex with one leg up to throw a punch. Get hit, but hit back.
Last edited: