Prediction: Jiri is going to come out and dance around and will definitely eat some leg kicks.



But... He's going to go in spurts of pressuring Alex. That was when Alex looked most vulnerable last time. Jiri jumping back and forth and circling his arms like a goof but still pushing Alex back and towards the fence. Then pop in and throw some shots and get back out.



I don't think Jiri is going to stay inside striking distance for extended periods (who can against Alex). But he needs to get Alex worried about throwing full power punches which means Alex has to be thinking defense / counter. That will allow Jiri to get off some extended combos and potentially hurt Alex.



I think I want Alex to win. But I would like to see him tested. A real war. Similar to Jiri/Glover or Hill/Glover. Where its 3-4 rounds of really beating each other up and back and forth.



Of course that probably means we won't see Alex again until like November if he wins. Unless Blaydes pulls out of the fight against Aspinall.