  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Rewatch Jiri should lunge in every calf kick Alex Throws

RoyJonesJr

RoyJonesJr

Carti Season
@red
Joined
Jun 27, 2010
Messages
8,518
Reaction score
5,728
These guys always back up and lift their leg and still get hit


Fuck that just double down, Alex lands the calf kick and you swing a straight cross onto his chin. Even if you miss you still let the opponent know you aren't just gonna eat these calf kicks

Otherwise you just take calf kicks without making your opponent second guess.


What do you think? Am I coach of the year Sherdog?

Go to 1:11 to see what im talking about, Jiri tries to check it and instead ends up falling because he still gets hit hard. Shoulda just lunged into the Alex with one leg up to throw a punch. Get hit, but hit back.
 
Last edited:
Jiri should absolutely find a way to keep forward pressure on Alex sans walking into the hook. But might be hard to specifically target forward movements on alex's kick. It's so fast. If you're not quick enough and he lands the kick mid lunge forward while you're still planted you're likely taking the full force and losing your footing.
 
FreedomCricket said:
Until Alex fakes the leg kick and counters Jiri's counter. Good night.
Click to expand...

Sure, but for the first few kicks atleast hit back.

Otherwise you just end up eating them and lose your mobility without doing any damage by the end of the first

Alex can set up traps later but atleast he has to think about something else
 
Easier said than done.

Poatan throws those leg kicks with pretty much no wind up, close to no telegraph and he can set them up so well.

If you throw naked leg kicks AND telegraph them… That’s how you get countered.
 
Dorkman said:
Jiri should absolutely find a way to keep forward pressure on Alex sans walking into the hook. But might be hard to specifically target forward movements on alex's kick. It's so fast. If you're not quick enough and he lands the kick mid lunge forward while you're still planted you're likely taking the full force and losing your footing.
Click to expand...

The thing with calf kicks is your more upright, especially Alex who throws it with no telegraph he doesnt lean back making it harder to counter


And Jiri sees them coming, he lifts his legs, its just a matter of can he time a lunge once in a while to tag Alex to make him more hesitant

Otherwise its just free real estate for Alex to spam those kicks
 
Spath said:
Easier said than done.

Poatan throws those leg kicks with pretty much no wind up, close to no telegraph and he can set them up so well.

If you throw naked leg kicks AND telegraph them… That’s how you get countered.
Click to expand...

But the fact he doesnt telegraph that means he's upright when he throws them, he doesnt lean back like a regular kick leaving his head farther. And Jiri saw them coming, he tried to lift his leg up but calf kicks are hard to check cause they still hurt
 
Prediction: Jiri is going to come out and dance around and will definitely eat some leg kicks.

But... He's going to go in spurts of pressuring Alex. That was when Alex looked most vulnerable last time. Jiri jumping back and forth and circling his arms like a goof but still pushing Alex back and towards the fence. Then pop in and throw some shots and get back out.

I don't think Jiri is going to stay inside striking distance for extended periods (who can against Alex). But he needs to get Alex worried about throwing full power punches which means Alex has to be thinking defense / counter. That will allow Jiri to get off some extended combos and potentially hurt Alex.

I think I want Alex to win. But I would like to see him tested. A real war. Similar to Jiri/Glover or Hill/Glover. Where its 3-4 rounds of really beating each other up and back and forth.

Of course that probably means we won't see Alex again until like November if he wins. Unless Blaydes pulls out of the fight against Aspinall.
 
RoyJonesJr said:
The thing with calf kicks is your more upright, especially Alex who throws it with no telegraph he doesnt lean back making it harder to counter


And Jiri sees them coming, he lifts his legs, its just a matter of can he time a lunge once in a while to tag Alex to make him more hesitant

Otherwise its just free real estate for Alex to spam those kicks
Click to expand...
If anyone could do it it's jiri. Nobody has his level of conviction in a fire fight. So he'd be least likely to hesitate when seeing the opportunity
 
His best option is pressure and making it ugly from mid to close range, and maybe grappling mixed in.

If he stands at range eating kicks like he did in the last one, he's going to be in trouble.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
His best option is pressure and making it ugly from mid to close range, and maybe grappling mixed in.

If he stands at range eating kicks like he did in the last one, he's going to be in trouble.
Click to expand...


Grappling.

This is a solid chance for Jiri to win the fight. He can absolutely get him down, even if he doesn't get any real work done, he'll score points and change the dynamic of the round. It also changes how hesitant Alex will be in striking exchanges.

Even if both guys are similarly unprepared for 5 rounds, I am absolutely certain Alex will gas out faster from counter grappling then Jiri will gas from being in top position once secured.
 
RoyJonesJr said:
These guys always back up and lift their leg and still get hit


Fuck that just double down, Alex lands the calf kick and you swing a straight cross onto his chin. Even if you miss you still let the opponent know you aren't just gonna eat these calf kicks

Otherwise you just take calf kicks without making your opponent second guess.


What do you think? Am I coach of the year Sherdog?

Go to 1:11 to see what im talking about, Jiri tries to check it and instead ends up falling because he still gets hit hard. Shoulda just lunged into the Alex with one leg up to throw a punch. Get hit, but hit back.
Click to expand...


Jiri was thrown down by the 1st calf kick landed in their 1st bout. Maybe he has a plan, but these kicks are no joke
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B-Level
After Jiri vs Rakic, will people finally admit that Alex got an early stoppage privilege vs Jiri?
2
Replies
36
Views
1K
BlankaPresident
BlankaPresident
Dionysian
Rewatch reminder: Jiri/Alex was the only time I've seen Alex uneasy standing
3 4 5
Replies
99
Views
2K
yougetKTFO
Y

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,608
Messages
55,768,700
Members
174,923
Latest member
brendster26

Share this page

Back
Top