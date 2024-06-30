Jiri coaches should have not let him continue after he was basically KO'd at the end of round 1 and also getting tooled before that

Besides the fact that he was basically KO'd at the end of the round, he was also tooled and outclassed before that and had nothing for Pereira. What's the point of shortening your career when you clearly have no chance of winning?
No its just not as embedded in MMA culture because boxing's fights are longer, and have more rounds.Unlike in boxing, MMA coaches don't care about their fighters
Because he was getting tooled by Rakic before he turned things around too. So they thought he had a chance.Besides the fact that he was basically KO'd at the end of the round, he was also tooled and outclassed before that and had nothing for Pereira. What's the point of shortening your career when you clearly have no chance of winning?
Yeah but thats the game.It's hard to say because he was stunned and the minute on the stool might have helped him. And we saw it wasn't the case.
No its just not as embedded in MMA culture because boxing's fights are longer, and have more rounds.
So theres more oppurtunity for them to pull their fighter out.
MMA fights are mostly three rounds so its just not viewed the same.
Exactly. Only Jiri knew if he could continue, but was he 100% after the knockdown? No.Yeah but thats the game.
I mean, tbf this happens in boxing too."I'm done."
"No you're not! Get out and take more damage!"