Jiri coaches should have not let him continue after he was basically KO'd at the end of round 1 and also getting tooled before that

Besides the fact that he was basically KO'd at the end of the round, he was also tooled and outclassed before that and had nothing for Pereira. What's the point of shortening your career when you clearly have no chance of winning?
 
Pride

It's difficult to do that as a coach, since there might be consequences: the fighter is too proud and might fire you.
 
Retiring between rounds is probably a bad career move from a pleasing Dana standpoint as well

Better to die on your feet in an exciting way and get another fight down the line
 
Hindsight is 20/20, Round 2 could've started and Alex gets careless and gets countered hard. If there is a time to let things go and take chances it's a title fight. Maybe if this were a prelims match he should live to fight another day.
 
No its just not as embedded in MMA culture because boxing's fights are longer, and have more rounds.

So theres more oppurtunity for them to pull their fighter out.

MMA fights are mostly three rounds so its just not viewed the same.
 
Because he was getting tooled by Rakic before he turned things around too. So they thought he had a chance.
 
In a championship fight? Not a chance. There is typically the hope that a fighter sufficiently recovers between rounds, that there is also time in the early going of the next round to continue to recover, etc., and in a title fight they will err on the side of 'hope'.

While I'm actually quite in favour of corners being more protective of their fighters, no way in hell that was going to be the case here. A loss basically means Jiri is done with title fights a LHW so long as Alex is champ...they have to leave nothing to chance, for better or for worse.
 
He was hurt at the end of the round but he wasn’t knocked out. But he was obviously still dazed in the 2nd when he tried to catch kick thinking it was a low kick. He should’ve took time to recover
 
"I'm done."
"No you're not! Get out and take more damage!"
 
