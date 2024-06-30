Jiri coaches should have not let him continue after he was basically KO'd at the end of round 1 and also getting tooled before that

In a championship fight? Not a chance. There is typically the hope that a fighter sufficiently recovers between rounds, that there is also time in the early going of the next round to continue to recover, etc., and in a title fight they will err on the side of 'hope'.



While I'm actually quite in favour of corners being more protective of their fighters, no way in hell that was going to be the case here. A loss basically means Jiri is done with title fights a LHW so long as Alex is champ...they have to leave nothing to chance, for better or for worse.