Jiri Appreciation - 97% Finish Rate and No Weight Cut

fries in the bag

Jan 20, 2025
7
9
So there are many who say he is not a good fighter because "no hands up" and he also does weird shit.
Yeah that is true --- after all, he did get knocked out twice by Alex Pereira.

But what people don't often mention is that he has a ridiculous 97% finish rate
AND doesn't weight cut (208 lbs on fight night).

Those are extremely unheard of in MMA.

In other words, you can conclude this about his state of mind:
1. "I will finish my opponent no matter what. Kill or be killed. My fate will not be decided by judges"
2. "I will fight my opponent no matter what they or I weigh. No excuses"

I wasn't aware of these two traits before UFC 311, but now knowing this, it is very impressive.

This Czech bushido weirdo is the true essence of MMA.
No bullshit, let's fight to the death. Right here, right now.
 
Jiri would be dominant long reigning champ at LHW in a timeline in which Alex and (Maybe) Ank weren't in.
 
32 years old, wouldnt mind if he gives it a try at MW, 208lbs is somewhat average for MW´s on fight night.
 
El Fernas said:
32 years old, wouldnt mind if he gives it a try at MW, 208lbs is somewhat average for MW´s on fight night.
Yea he looks like a naturally skinny guy yea
He should be fighting izzy Strickland ddp etc
 
Jiri is a fun fighter to watch, and I always look forward to his fights. If it wasn't for Pereira, he would probably be working on a pretty good LHW reign!
 
Dude gets KO'd by a prime Sokoudjou within 20 seconds
 
If you don’t like Jiri you are probably a bad person straight up. He puts everything on the line in every fight and has a quirky personality and fight style. He also is humble as a fighter and person. Hard not to root for this dude.

If Poatan didn’t exist not only would he likely be undefeated in the UFC but he would possibly be the most popular fighter.
 
